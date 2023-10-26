Virtana recognized in eight Gartner® reports for innovation in Infrastructure Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)

News provided by

Virtana

26 Oct, 2023, 12:22 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven observability for hybrid-cloud infrastructure, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner1 across eight recent reports related to infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, and digital transformation.

Continue Reading

Virtana was named in Gartner's Cool Vendor2 in Monitoring and Observability, six Gartner Hype Cycle3 reports, including Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure, Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, Hype Cycle for I&O Digital Workplace Transformation, Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Platforms, Hype Cycle for ITSM, and Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability, and the Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. Learn more about each specific mention here.

"We believe being included in eight Gartner reports this year reinforces the value Virtana delivers for enterprises needing AI-driven actionable insights and robust observability across increasingly complex multi-vendor hybrid cloud environments," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "We believe this recognition reflects our innovative approach of leveraging open-source for telemetry data and AI and ML-driven analytics to predict customer issues, perform root cause analysis, and take automated actions to provide the best performance while optimizing capacity and cost across hybrid IT environments."

In the above-mentioned Gartner Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability report, Gartner notes an increase in "reliance on open standards for telemetry collection, support for agentless implementation, and use of adaptive ML algorithms to identify changes in Kubernetes and serverless workload behavior. These profiling and analysis mechanisms, coupled with recommended resolution actions, allow IT operations and SRE teams to manage complex environments efficiently."

Virtana leverages leading open-source monitoring tools for metrics, logs, traces, flows, and configuration data, freeing customers from costly proprietary lock-ins. Virtana applies artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly analyze massive amounts of telemetry across the full infrastructure stack - from application code to containers to virtual machines to storage arrays, reducing the complexity of monitoring global estates.

The Virtana platform incorporates unique capabilities like dependency mapping and various AI methodologies to automatically detect anomalies, identify root cause, and drive intelligent remediation in real-time, reducing MTTR by over 95%. Customers also benefit from having an end-to-end view into their hybrid-infrastructure performance, ensuring critical applications meet SLAs while optimizing efficiency and cost.

"AI and ML have always been a core element of the Virtana Platform," says Jon Cyr, VP of Product Management at Virtana. "With the recent advancements in Generative AI (GenAI), Virtana is well positioned to and is already taking advantage of GenAI to help our customers get the right information to the right person faster. Ultimately, our goal is to get IT leaders out of the business of responding to tickets and alerts so they can focus on growing their business and driving value for their customers."

With its observability platform powered by both AI and human expertise, Virtana leverages open-source standards such as OpenTelemetry (OTEL) and open-source tools such as Prometheus and Loki to enable enterprises to deliver exceptional digital experiences, accelerate innovation, and maximize the return on infrastructure and cloud investments. The company's innovative approach has disrupted the market and made it a leader in multiple Gartner reports tracking the infrastructure monitoring and AIOps spaces.

Gartner Disclaimer
1Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internally, COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

3GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internally, HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Virtana
Virtana provides the industry-leading, applied hybrid observability platform that accelerates infrastructure innovation through deep-system data and centralized visibility. Its unified multi-cloud management solution, Virtana Platform, simplifies the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right-size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost. Most organizations realize a 35% reduction in hybrid infrastructure costs or more within the first 60 days of use. Get a demo or see the platform in action at virtana.com.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, and Best Company Culture by Comparably.

For industry insight from Virtana, visit Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana #AccelerateHybridInnovation

SOURCE Virtana

Also from this source

Virtana Welcomes Shridhar Venkatraman as New CTO Following Acquisition of OpsCruise

Virtana Welcomes Shridhar Venkatraman as New CTO Following Acquisition of OpsCruise

Virtana, the leading provider of applied hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of...
Virtana Acquires Cloud and Kubernetes Observability Solution Powered by Advanced AI and Open-Source Telemetry Collection, OpsCruise

Virtana Acquires Cloud and Kubernetes Observability Solution Powered by Advanced AI and Open-Source Telemetry Collection, OpsCruise

Virtana, the leading IT operations management (ITOM) company accelerating hybrid, multi-vendor, and multi-cloud infrastructure innovation with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.