Virtana Welcomes Kimberly Perryman as Vice President of People Following $73M Financing and Profitable Growth in Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced that Kimberly Perryman has been appointed Vice President of People. In her role, Kimberly will work to promote and strengthen the company's commitment to people development and to creating a culture that puts employees and customers first.

Kimberly joins Virtana with 15 years of experience leading people functions at technology companies. She brings a track record of fostering strong organizational growth, while honoring a commitment to excellence and support among employees, customers and communities.

On the heels of one of the largest financing rounds and record breaking profitable growth in the history of the 13-year old company, Virtana is committed to investing in its employees and their development.

The company has been remote-first from the beginning of 2021, and will continue to operate in this manner. Virtana team members have the ability to work anywhere with a strong internet connection. For parents, caregivers or others in need of additional flexibility, a remote-first culture provides the freedom to contribute when and where they do their best work.

Given its flexible work options, prioritization of employee development, and industry-leading technology, it is no coincidence that Virtana earned more than 20 innovation and leadership awards in the past year—recently being named "Best Company Culture" and "Best Company for Women" by Comparably.

Kimberly brings broad experience across all aspects of human resources to further strengthen Virtana's culture. Her experience ranges from hiring top talent, to assisting in all areas of: change management, mergers and acquisitions, compensation and performance management, training, leadership development, employee engagement and overall corporate culture development.

"I have a passion for people!" Kimberly said. "I enjoy everything from helping candidates land their dream jobs to ensuring that employers continue to offer their very best. Through honest conversations and analytics, I thrive on helping businesses know what their employees are seeking. I am humbled to join Virtana as VP of People."

Kimberly continued: "Virtana is on a powerful growth trajectory and I am excited about its mission to simplify enterprise cloud complexity to drive human progress. I am also inspired by its passion for people development, diversity, hiring top talent and being a 100% remote-first company. It excites me to bring my experience to help support the company's vision and rapid growth."

Prior to Virtana, Kimberly served as Director of People Operations at Nextlink, where she helped scale the company from 150 employees in one state to nearly 900 across multiple states and 35+ offices. She also worked as Business Development Manager at Xtreme Consulting Group and Director of Human Resources and Talent at PrintPlace.

"We are in the business of acquiring and developing talent. We believe people are at the heart of everything we do," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "As we continue to grow our company, it is imperative we also continue building Virtana as a career destination where people are growing and appreciated. Kimberly will play a pivotal role in extending Virtana's reputation and providing dream jobs where people can reach new heights."

Kash added, "We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly, and look forward to seeing her impact on fostering our five core culture behaviors, with an emphasis on our people."

Kimberly holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Texas Woman's University, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance & Accounting from American InterContinental University, and a Senior Professional Human Resources certification (SPHR). She has a passion for continued education; currently in the middle of a four-month long certification for Gender Analytics, while taking courses to understand how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied to HR analytics.

