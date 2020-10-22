Virtanza Professional Sales Readiness Certification© Recommended for ACE CREDIT©

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtanza, an online sales program company with curriculum taught in a growing number of universities and colleges across the country, today announced ACE CREDIT© review results of its Professional Sales Readiness Certification©. Commended for its rigor, as well as its incorporation of the Chally Assessment, Salesforce Trailhead badges, and real-world business role plays, the experiential, synchronous course is designed to provide learners with the sales skills necessary to go from the classroom into a thriving sales career. For these reasons, reviewers recommend three (3) semester hours in the lower-division baccalaureate/associate degree category.

"What's noteworthy about the course is the applied learning that is beneficial to students and aligned with employer needs," states the report summary. White labeled and delivered seamlessly through a school's Learning Management System by certified instructors, the course extends over 5-7 weeks with modules covering prospecting, needs assessment, negotiations, CRM, ROI, and Virtanza's 4-step selling process developed by Debbie Holzkamp, Founder and CEO of Virtanza. Upon successful completion of the course, a digital badge and transcript by Credly allows a graduate the ability to share and track the accomplishment.

"With ACE's rigorous evaluation and validation of the course's learning outcomes and competencies, the value and quality of our Professional Sales Readiness Certificate is affirmed," says Holzkamp. "Our higher education partners and learners can be confident in the curriculum and Virtanza's commitment to preparing learners for successful careers in sales."

The complete course evaluation is included in the ACE National Guide. In addition to Professional Sales Readiness, Virtanza also offers schools Professional Sales Management One and Two programs, Sales Bootcamps, and On-Demand materials. Complete information about the company and its training curriculum can be found at www.virtanza.com.

About ACE

About ACE Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

About Virtanza

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Virtanza white labels professional sales training in virtual, synchronous classrooms to universities and colleges. Products include the company's anchor program, Virtanza Professional Sales Ready Certificate©, recommended by ACE CREDIT®, as well as Professional Sales Management One and Two programs, Sales Bootcamps, and On-Demand materials. In early 2021, Virtanza will introduce its proprietary Employer Portal to complete the connection of highly trained sales professionals to open sales roles across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.virtanza.com.

Media Contact: Natalie Petersen, 310-658-7385, [email protected]

SOURCE Virtanza