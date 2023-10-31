Virtek Vision Unveils Game-Changing Iris 3D Software Update for Enhanced Productivity and Controlled Workflow

Virtek

31 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtek Vision announces the latest release of its Iris™ 3D software with advanced features that deliver more information and control to the operator during the manufacturing process, helping to increase productivity. Now, with CAD Visualization capability, users can visualize the final project in three dimensions before assembly begins. And, to accelerate manufacture of more complex assemblies and one-off projects, Iris 3D enables users to "Pick-and-Project" (PnP) specific components directly from CAD data without having to create unique work files.

Virtek Iris 3D Software
Virtek Iris 3D Software

Virtek's Iris 3D combines laser projection with 3D vision technology to locate an object in 3D space instantaneously. By projecting laser outlines directly onto the part surface, the system guides operators through each step of a process, eliminating operator error, and removing manual measurements and physical templates.

Also compatible with the latest software release is the new Iris mobile app that enables operators to control Iris software directly at the tool or work surface using an Android or iOS mobile device. App functionality includes opening and closing work orders, initiating automatic alignment and navigating through process steps, among other convenient features.

Sean Francoz, Virtek's Director of Product Management, said, "In addition to our exciting new mobile app, with this release, we have improved performance with large, complex CAD models and even added support for the direct integration of media files so technicians have immediate access to all the information they might need."

Geoff Beyer, Virtek's Senior Director of Engineering, said, "Our product and engineering teams are continually surveying customers to understand what software enhancements would simplify their daily tasks, enable them to be more productive, and improve the quality of their products. This latest release is a direct reflection of the feedback our teams have received from our valued customers."

For more than a decade, leading manufacturers in aerospace, composites and industrial fabrication have harnessed the power of Iris 3D software to streamline day-to-day operations and improve business profitability.

Virtek is thrilled to announce it is exhibiting in two prestigious shows for the aerospace and composites industry this week. We will be showcasing our latest release software innovations during this double-header week of events, with one of them being at the renowned CAMX event taking place from October 31 to November 2 in Atlanta, where you can find us at Booth #U59. In parallel, we will be at the Advanced Engineering show in the United Kingdom Nov 1 & 2 with our team; we welcome your visit to Booth #X166.

For further details, visit virtekvision.com or contact your local Virtek sales representative to learn more.

About Virtek

Virtek Vision International Inc. is committed to engineering simplicity by accelerating labor-intensive production tasks, minimizing human error and enabling customers to consistently deliver quality products for less using Virtek's 3D laser projection, vision positioning and quality inspection systems.

Headquartered in Waterloo, ON, Canada, for nearly four decades, Virtek has served prominent manufacturers around the world in the aerospace and aeronautical, transportation, automotive, construction, industrial fabrication, and sustainable wind energy sectors. The company employs local sales and service representatives throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Virtek is owned by American Industrial Partners ("AIP"). Visit virtekvision.com for more information.

Contact: 
Andrea Andrade
Virtek Vision International Inc.
Tel: +1 519.746.7190 

SOURCE Virtek

