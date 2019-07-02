VIRTEX Announces AS9100 Certification in Austin, Texas, Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTEX, a leading electronic manufacturing services provider, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard at their Austin, Texas, facility. This certification pertains to the Aviation, Space and Defense quality standards and signifies VIRTEX's ongoing commitment to serving their customers in a market with exceedingly stringent industry requirements.



Adding the AS9100 certification to the Austin location strengthens VIRTEX's competitive position and is a testament to their commitment to quality. Adding this certification to their already-proven experience comes at a perfect time, as the Army Futures Command announced they were moving to Austin this past December. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard for the Aerospace, Space and Defense (AS&D) industries and AS9100 Rev. D is the most current standard. The standard provides manufacturing suppliers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products. AS9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and based upon ISO 9001.

"VIRTEX has a long and proud history of being certified to the most rigorous standards like ISO13485 and 21 CFR 820 for the medical industry. Adding AS9100 certification is a natural and required progression, given our strong presence as an electronic manufacturing service provider (EMS) in the military aerospace and defense markets," said Brad Heath, president and CEO of VIRTEX. "Texas boasts the second-largest aerospace and defense market in the country, so it is critical that we can continue to support our A&D customers in other geographic regions in their Texas subsidiaries. To do that, we needed to meet the stringent certification requirements of AS9100. We intend for VIRTEX to be the go-to leader in the Texas aerospace and defense EMS market and this is a mark of our commitment."

About VIRTEX:

VIRTEX provides Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) nationwide and helps increases the competitive position of its customers by partnering with them and providing them with smart and simplified supply chains across the entire production lifecycle of their products while sharing its customers' vision.

With local and regional manufacturing solutions, VIRTEX increases its customers' competitive position by bringing their products to the market faster and at lower costs, and adding value through highly skilled and experienced design, manufacturing and distribution services.

With over 30 years of experience, VIRTEX is known in the industry for its commitment to quality, flexibility and compliance to regulatory requirements, helping to avoid costly setbacks and delays. VIRTEX responds to all situations with integrity, ingenuity and responsiveness, adapting to the needs of its customers and providing solutions.

Vision, Value, VIRTEX.

