VIRTEX is Excited to Announce Its New Website and New Brand Identity

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRTEX is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website which coincides with its expanding role as an industry leader in electronic manufacturing services. (https://www.VIRTEX.US).

VIRTEX's new website is a culmination of its activities over the past 12 months. VIRTEX has opened-up new market possibilities as a respected electronics manufacturing service provider, and has strengthened their leadership, financial management, and regional footprint, increasing the company's brand value.

A splash image of the new VIRTEX website

"We are excited to introduce to you our new look," said Jason Runge, SVP of business development and head of this project. https://www.virtex.us/about-Jason-Runge.html

"Our new website provides a clear message of who we are, what we stand for and where our value lies when developing, manufacturing and delivering electronics and other goods," said Brad Heath, President and CEO. Mr. Heath founded VIRTEX in 1999. https://www.virtex.us/about-Brad-Heath.html

The website also boasts a clean design and intuitive and consistent site-wide navigation system with improved menu functionality that directs you to the information most relevant to you. It is also fully responsive with mobile devices, making it easy to navigate on a wide range of web browsers and portable devices.

We also plan to continue adding more video content and product information to better help our customers and employees evaluate our products, services, locations, and most importantly our people.

Looking across the traditional electronics manufacturing space into non-traditional, VIRTEX has become known industry-wide for its work in the aerospace, defense, space, medical, and other high-reliability markets. These markets all share unique characteristics, such as high complexity and high configurability, suitable only for a high reliability certified low-to-medium volume production environment.

Vision.

Prepared for whatever the future brings, seeing opportunities, not challenges.

Value.

Solid and trusted partnerships propel VIRTEX to reach new heights, differentiating them in the traditional electronics manufacturing space.

VIRTEX.

Successful strategies for growth and know-how drive competitive advantage.

In conclusion, VIRTEX is excited to show its new brand image, as it looks ahead to a strong start to 2020. We will remain committed to our communities, social responsibility, and focus on what is to come.

REGIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER

VIRTEX is your regional service provider.

Significant investments in manufacturing facilities in strategic regions enable us to provide our customers with competitive manufacturing costs. Our manufacturing capacity is located in the region to serve the needs of the region with a smart supply chain solution. As part of our low-cost manufacturing strategy, we have also established fully-integrated, high-volume facility in Mexico.

Full-spectrum Design, Development, and Distribution services vertically integrated with first-rate component capabilities to help OEMs create market-leading products.

• Reducing capital investments and production costs

• Accelerating time to market, time to volume

• Improving inventory management

• Enhancing purchasing power

Media Contact:

Clayton Riedesel

Phone: 512.835.6772

Email: Sales@VIRTEX.US

Related Images

virtex-new-website.jpg

VIRTEX New Website

A splash image of the new VIRTEX website

Related Links

VIRTEX Website

SOURCE VIRTEX