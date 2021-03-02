VirTrial Launches eConsent Solution as Stand-Alone Offering or Bundled With Its Telemedicine Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VirTrial today announced the general availability of SmartSignals eConsent, a PDF-based, clinical trial consent solution offering rapid implementation and a flexible, scalable, and lightweight design.

The product helps trial teams quickly set up e-consenting functionality and enables study sites to greatly reduce the effort to route and manage documents for signature. It does so by leveraging existing PDF documents approved by IRBs and ethics committees that are then seamlessly converted to accept digital signatures. Other features include multi-language support, reminders, document tracking, and the ability to consent and reconsent remotely.

In addition, SmartSignals eConsent utilizes features from SmartSignals Telemedicine to enable video visits, providing a truly informed consent process between site and patient.

"Our market research shows that some sponsors are looking for a lower cost but powerful eConsent solution where additional consent functionality is not required based on the trial design and indication," said Daniel Bouganim, Chief Technology Officer, VirTrial. "For many trials, that complexity isn't necessary, so we developed an option within the overall SmartSignals collection of eConsent products to support a simplified and cost appropriate approach," he concluded.

About VirTrial

VirTrial's platform enables pharmaceutical companies and CROs to empower their preferred clinical research sites to perform virtual visits – a combination of secure video, audio, chat and messaging, which can be used on any device. Incorporating VirTrial's virtual visits into study protocols opens the door to a wider participant pool, ultimately yielding improved study outcomes and efficient site performance.

Unlike other clinical trial vendors that began as technology companies, VirTrial has a stable of clinical research veterans and experienced tech entrepreneurs teaming together to lead the company towards providing the human population with remote access to clinical research sites. VirTrial is a Signant Health company.

To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com

