Virtūs Nutrition Releases Their Recovery Formula on Ultimate Health Superstore

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchasing products from home has become the new normal for many customers, driving the e-commerce market to become an integral aspect of any brand's success. Sports nutrition brand Virtūs Nutrition has been expanding their e-commerce reach throughout 2020, and recently they've added UltimateHealthSuperstore.com to their portfolio of wide-scale online availability.

The company's ability to maintain a presence on a variety of e-commerce sites has been a successful strategy for Virtūs Nutrition since more sites means more traffic, more visibility, and a more diverse customer base who may not have otherwise come across Virtūs' products. Ultimate Health Superstore has been growing in popularity over the past year, now offering upwards of two hundred highly specialized health and wellness brands with more than 3,000 products in stock. Known for their fast shipping times, Ultimate Health Superstore has been a strong addition to any online retail lineup.

The products that are available through Ultimate Health Superstore are vetted for quality and integrity on a personal level not often offered by larger online retailers, so Virtūs knew that in choosing to partner with Ultimate Health Superstore their products would be showcased appropriately.

E-commerce sales now make up more than two-thirds of the entire supplement market, with those figures expected to double over the next decade. Virtūs currently has products available across the web, with plans to add a host of new retailers to their e-commerce lineup, but the company says they feel confident in the individualized treatment they have received so far in their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore.

Virtūs Nutrition's success is due in part to their knack for developing sports nutrition products based around cutting-edge ingredients that really work. Recently, one of their hottest items has been their recovery formula, Ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery), which utilizes the ingredient PEAKO2™.

Virtūs Nutrition's recovery formula is vegan and rich in amino acids. Virtūs uses fermented aminos in their recovery powder, which include a full spectrum of BCAA's and EAA's. Virtūs' recovery powder also includes the trademarked ingredient PeakO2™.

PeakO2™ is a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, mushroom derived ingredient that is grown, harvested, and developed in the U.S. PeakO2™ utilizes the brain-boosting effects of Ayurvedic mushroom strains to help athletes push their endurance and eliminate mental stressors, which is why it also contains L-Ergothioneine. L-Ergothioneine is a beta-glucan that is generally used to help the body recover from a workout, while also giving the immune system a boost. PeakO2™ has been a best seller for Virtūs, who say that they expect sales to continue to increase.

Supplemental nutrition is already a more than $130 billion industry and shows no sign of slowing in the next five years, and through their partnership with Ultimate Health Superstore, Virtūs is continuing their trend of online retail growth as well. Look for Virtūs for sale through various e-commerce stores as well as UltimateHealthSuperstore.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Elora Jenney

(954) 479-2235

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtus Nutrition