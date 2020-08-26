Virtūs Premium Workout Supplements Are Available Through MySupplementHealth.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition continues their year of impressive sales growth as they expand their reach in the world of e-commerce. Sports nutrition has bloomed into one of the largest portions of the American retail market. Over the next few years, projected e-commerce growth will increase the total worth of the supplemental nutrition market to more than one hundred billion dollars.

Throughout 2020, Virtūs Nutrition has been diversifying their portfolio of e-commerce partners, meaning they have products available across some of the largest retailers in the United States, bringing their supplements to a wider audience. Virtūs recently announced they now have products available for online purchase through MySupplementHealth.com.

Online sales now make up the majority of supplemental health purchases in the U.S., and retail partnerships can make a significant difference in the success of emerging and established brands alike. Virtūs says that their working experience with the website, My Supplement Health has so far been extremely beneficial because My Supplement Health is able to offer them the type of one-on-one client care and around the clock availability that most brands simply cannot expect to receive from retail giants. More importantly, e-commerce sales have been trending upwards for Virtūs since the beginning of the year when they first started their web-based retail expansion and collaboration with My Supplement Health.

Selling through My Supplement Health comes with the opportunity to attract customers who may not be searching for their products on larger sites. My Supplement Health offers a highly tailored brand lineup, with companies that have been screened by experienced veterans in the supplemental nutrition industry. Currently, My Supplement Health offers approximately 3000 different products from over 200 retail brands, giving special attention to every company featured on their website.

But even when they're listed among some of the most impressive brands in the health and wellness industry, Virtūs stands out because their company isn't simply about selling products, the brand has created a lifestyle to support the fitness journey.

Virtūs Nutrition's products also contain some incredibly specialized, patented ingredients on the cutting-edge of nutrition technology. This is a brand that knows how to stay up-to-date on the latest supplement science and brings their customers products that really perform. This is how Virtūs has made a name for themselves in the extremely competitive world of sports nutrition.

Virtūs has an impressive lineup of products, from their Kronos All-In-One Pre Workout Formula to their Ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery) formula, their products cover every step of an effective workout.

Today, more and more customers are buying from home, as the e-commerce marketplace thrives, Virtūs' diverse and wide-scale availability has fostered a year of strong e-commerce partnerships and continued growth.

