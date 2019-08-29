Virtù Equity Partners Enters Joint Venture With Ás Formaturas

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtù Equity, a private equity firm headquartered in Miami, has signed an agreement with Ás Formaturas, a service company specialized in graduation and commencement events with a strong presence in Sao Paulo, and with a dominant market share in Brazil. Under the agreement, Ás Formaturas will receive strategic business-development support from Virtù to accelerate growth within this expanding market niche.

Ás Formaturas CEO Rachid Sader remains fully engaged in the business, and no change of control will happen. Along with Virtù executives, Ás Formaturas will form a new board and management team under the leadership of Rachid Sader.

"Mr. Sader is a visionary. He created the largest and most premium graduation and commencement events company in Latin America within a few years. Mr. Sader is extremely able to engage and lead creative talent, which enables Ás Formaturas to succeed in this competitive industry," said Marcos Lima, Virtù Equity's partner responsible for this agreement. "Innovation through creativity to drive the highest customer satisfaction is the best strategy for differentiation."

The joint venture started on Aug. 26, 2019, and Virtù Equity executives are already in Sao Paulo. The first mission is to improve efficiency to prepare Ás Formaturas for the next wave of growth.

"Ás Formaturas expanded very fast, another great sign of success. This is a challenging mission as the company needs to optimize its operational processes to allow repeatability and quality at much higher volumes," said Rodrigo Varela, a Virtù Equity partner who joined the company after running operations for Amazon. "We believe this is one of the reasons why few companies in this niche can reach the operational level of Ás Formaturas."

According to Varela, this joint venture with Ás Formaturas is the first step towards a more substantial expansion within the services segment.

About Ás Formaturas

Ás Formaturas is responsible for the planning and execution of graduation and commencement events in Brazil. Headquartered in Sao Paulo, the company was founded in 2004 and expanded ever since. Ás Formaturas provides the highest customer satisfaction in the industry through a combination of highly trained customer support with tailor-made integrated systems. www.asformaturas.com

About Virtù Equity Partners Inc.

Virtù Equity Partners Inc. is a private equity group investing in small-cap companies that demonstrate a disruptive potential when exposed to innovation and effective management. Business development is at the core of Virtù's approach, combined with nimble execution. Virtù's partners are top-performing professionals with expertise in diverse industries such as financial markets, consumer products, strategy consulting, automotive, home appliances, food and beverage, and hospitality. www.virtuequity.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalie Castro

Marketing Manager

786-239-3068

nc@virtuequity.com

