VIRTU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) and Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) ("Virtu") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

Since March 2022, shares of Virtu's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $35.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $23.00 per share, a decline of approximately 35% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Virtu and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors.

Long-term Virtu shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or online at:

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC