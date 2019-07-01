Virtua Acquires Lourdes Health System

"Today is the culmination of many months of planning and preparation, and now we can begin the process of building a better, healthier future for the people of South Jersey," said Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, president and CEO of Virtua. "The best interest of the community has been the driving force behind this process and it will be our cornerstone moving forward."

The integration of the two not-for-profit health systems combines the high-quality care delivered at Virtua with advanced, specialized care provided at Lourdes — especially in areas like cardiovascular surgery, complex neurosurgery, and transplant services. As a result, Virtua now offers a full continuum of services to meet the needs of South Jersey residents, particularly those in low-income, underserved neighborhoods.

"The value we place on the patient experience and performance improvement — coupled with our commitment to quality and community involvement — will make a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of the patients we serve," Pullin said.

"By investing in Lourdes, Virtua is demonstrating that it is fully committed to the people of this region and that, collectively, we are here for good," said David Kindlick, chair of the Virtua Board of Trustees.

This process began in June 2018, when the boards of Virtua and Pennsylvania-based Maxis Health System — the parent company of Lourdes and a subsidiary of Trinity Health — signed a definitive agreement to move forward with the acquisition. The Lourdes Health System includes Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden, Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, Lourdes Medical Associates, and Lourdes Cardiology Services — all of which are now part of Virtua.

On June 10, 2019 — following extensive regulatory review from state and federal agencies — the Office of the Attorney General of New Jersey, in consultation with the New Jersey Department of Health, issued its recommendation in favor of the transaction to Judge Paula Dow of the Superior Court of New Jersey, who subsequently approved the acquisition on June 25, 2019.

Now united, the combined health system includes 280 care locations and 100-plus buildings. It has more than 13,000 employees, including 2,850 clinicians. Looking forward, Virtua expects to deliver approximately 8,600 babies, treat 325,000 visitors in its emergency rooms, and schedule more than 600,000 outpatient appointments annually.

"Although we may have grown in scope and scale, Virtua's core principles remain the same," noted Pullin. "We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues, caring for our new patients, and being a true partner in health well into the future."

About Virtua

Virtua is South Jersey's largest health system, committed to the mission of helping people be well, get well, and stay well and averaging more than one million patient encounters each year. Virtua's 13,000-plus employees provide comprehensive care at five hospitals and more than 280 other locations, in addition to bringing health services directly into communities through home health, rehabilitation, mobile screenings, and its paramedic program. Virtua has 2,850 affiliated doctors and other clinicians, and its specialties include cardiology, orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity. Virtua is affiliated with Penn Medicine for cancer and neuroscience, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for pediatrics. As a not-for-profit, Virtua is committed to the well-being of the community and provides innovative outreach programs that address social challenges affecting health, from addiction and other behavioral issues to lack of nutritious food and stable housing. A Magnet-recognized health system ranked by U.S. News and World Report, Virtua has received many awards for quality, safety, and its outstanding work environment. For more information, visit ThisIsVirtua.org. To help Virtua make a difference, visit foundation.virtua.org.

