Virtua Health Named Among Most Compassionate, Trusted and 'Human' Health Care Brands

In Latest Consumer Survey, the South Jersey Health System has Soared to #22 Nationwide – the Highest Ranked N.J. Brand – and the 8th most Compassionate Health Care Brand in the Country.



MARLTON, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtua Health, one of the country's leading health care brands, has reached new heights this year. The New Jersey not-for-profit health system is now ranked the 22nd top health care brand in the country, according to an annual report based on consumer feedback.

Brand experience consultancy Monigle, in its 9th annual Humanizing Brand Experience study and report, has ranked Virtua among the country's top 40 health care brands for the prior two years. Now, at number 22 nationwide, Marlton-based Virtua is also the highest-ranked New Jersey health-system brand and the second highest ranked in the Philadelphia market.

Virtua – whose philosophy is to be "Here for Good" – improved its ranking in every major category over the prior year, including consumer feedback on reputation, intent to use services, advocacy, and satisfaction. The full 2026 report is available here.

"Monigle's research helps us better understand the evolving expectations of the people and communities we are privileged to serve," said Chrisie Scott, MBA, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Virtua. "Today's consumers have expectations beyond high-quality care. They want human connection. They want to feel seen, listened to, and supported throughout their health journey. Experiences rooted in empathy, access, responsiveness, and trust are what define modern health care and strengthen long-term relationships with those who choose us for their care and health."

The report rates 224 health care brands based entirely on consumer feedback and engagement. It uses Monigle's proprietary approach, built on academic research and powered by a structural equation model, to understand what matters most to consumers during the entire health care experience.

In addition to being one of the top 10 most convenient brands in the country, Virtua was also ranked the 14th most trusted brand by the study.

New in 2026, in partnership with The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, the report also looked at measures around compassion. Virtua is ranked 8th nationwide based on consumers' perceptions of attributes like sensitivity, understanding, listening and trustworthiness.

"The Schwartz Center was founded on a simple but powerful belief: that compassionate care is better care. What the Compassion Index gives us is the evidence to act on that belief at scale. We know that organizations that treat compassion as an operational priority will be the ones best positioned to deliver it consistently to every patient, at every touchpoint, across the entire care journey," said Michael Gustafson, MD, MBA, CEO of The Schwartz Center.

"Being recognized for compassion by the people we serve is deeply meaningful," said Jennifer Khelil, DO, MBA, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Virtua. "This distinction is a reflection of our colleagues across Virtua, whose dedication, empathy, and genuine care are felt in thousands of moments every day as they recognizes patients as unique individuals."

"A high ranking in the Humanizing Brand Experience report reflects consistent delivery on what matters most to consumers: feeling heard, understood, and supported throughout their health journey," explained David Middendorf, executive director of health, care, and wellness at Monigle. "I applaud Virtua and the other recognized health systems for their ability go beyond episodic moments of care and be a leader in helping people live healthier lives, all while building trust and operating with compassion that elevates our shared humanity."

Monigle's framework establishes four "drivers" – sensorial, intellectual, emotional, and behavioral – that shape how people sense, think, feel, and act in response to a brand. Study participants are asked about their first-hand knowledge of health systems in their region and also weigh in on less tangible qualities like positive "buzz."

SOURCE Virtua Health