Virtual Assistant Company VAA Philippines Specializes in Amazon FBA & Seller Central for Amazon Businesses

HADERA, Israel, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAA Philippines is dedicated to the ongoing training of its virtual assistants in providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive services available for online businesses. The company's virtual assistants are specially trained with specific skill sets, including social media, graphic design, and VAA Philippines' highly requested Amazon FBA and Seller Central experts.

Learn more about Amazon assistants by visiting https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/amazon-expert/.

VAA Philippines Founder Gilad Freimann

With Amazon dominating the industry as the number-one online retail marketplace, it is no wonder Amazon businesses have their work cut out for them to keep ahead of the competition on the platform. Brands just starting out as well as those that are well-established may find at various times that the help of a virtual assistant could be the key to advancing business to the next level.

VAA Philippines understands first-hand the value of a well-trained assistant. The company's co-founders, Gilad and Hila Freimann operate a successful private label Amazon business of their own. "As our business grew, we discovered very quickly that we needed extra help in our daily Amazon operations," says Gilad Freimann. After a long and frustrating search to find a skilled and reliable virtual assistant, Freimann took matters into his own hands. "We specialize in locating, screening, training, and supporting high-quality Amazon virtual assistants in the Philippines and matching them with Amazon sellers all over the world," he explains.

The company's Amazon FBA and Seller Central specialists offer a variety of services to aid in accelerating business success, including:

Customer service, emails, feedback, reviews and refunds

Product listings and inventory management tasks

Product sourcing, handling of suppliers and searching for new products

Competitor monitoring and research

Management of all necessary communications with Amazon regarding open cases

Creating chatbots using ManyChat

Downloading and analyzing search-term reports

Creating and running new campaigns, both manual and automated

Bid optimization and ACoS calculations

Working knowledge of all existing tools in Seller Central, including exact keywords, phrase keywords, and negative keywords.

To find additional information about the full range of VAA Philippines services, visit the official company website at https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/ppc/.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

Contact Name: Gilad Freimann

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Phone: 972526919934

SOURCE VAA Philippines