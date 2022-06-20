Virtual Assistant Market size to grow by USD 4.12 Bn| Insights on Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Get a Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Virtual Assistant Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing demand for advanced customer services and advanced software

Demand for enhanced customer service

Smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions

In addition, the report identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as a major trend in the virtual assistant market. People with disabilities find it difficult to read enormous amounts of text or data. This has increased the adoption of virtual assistants to provide easy access to website content to help such users.

Virtual assistants also provide users the option to listen to the content rather than read the content online, which enhances convenience as well as user engagement. This trend is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.

Virtual Assistant Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The company offers Google Assistant. It can make calls and send messages by reading human speech. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers the Amazon Virtual Assistant. It provides administrative support to business owners online/offsite.

The company offers the Amazon Virtual Assistant. It provides administrative support to business owners online/offsite. Apple Inc.: The company offers Siri. It helps users take calls or send texts without a touch.

The company offers Siri. It helps users take calls or send texts without a touch. CX Co.: The company offers chatbots, intelligent virtual assistants,s and other products.

The company offers chatbots, intelligent virtual assistants,s and other products. eGain Corp.: The company offers eGain Virtual Assistant. It is a chatbot.

Reasons to Buy Virtual Assistant Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual assistant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual assistant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual assistant market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual assistant market vendors

Virtual Assistant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CX Co., eGain Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., and VA Company LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Spoken commands - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Text-to-speech - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 66: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 CX Co.

Exhibit 71: CX Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: CX Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: CX Co. - Key offerings

11.7 eGain Corp.

Exhibit 74: eGain Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: eGain Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: eGain Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: eGain Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Nuance Communications Inc.

Exhibit 83: Nuance Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Nuance Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Nuance Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Nuance Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Synthetix Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Synthetix Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Synthetix Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 95: Synthetix Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 VA Company LLC

Exhibit 96: VA Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: VA Company LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 98: VA Company LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

