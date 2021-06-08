Virtual Assistant Market to grow by USD 4.12 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 08, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual assistant market is poised to grow by USD 4.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the virtual assistant market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for enhanced customer service.
The virtual assistant market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual assistant market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The virtual assistant market covers the following areas:
Virtual Assistant Market Sizing
Virtual Assistant Market Forecast
Virtual Assistant Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- CX Co.
- eGain Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Synthetix Ltd.
- VA Company LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
