Virtual Assistant Staffing Company Assistantly Launches 10-Hour VA Service

The additional flexibility of a 10-hour virtual assistant further expands Assistantly's offerings for new and existing clients

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the never-ending battle against overflowing inboxes and mile-long to-do lists, Assistantly , a leading virtual assistant company, today announced the launch of its new 10-Hour VA service. Working professionals now have an additional budget-friendly alternative to full and part-time VA options, and can easily hire an experienced helping hand whenever and wherever they need it. The addition further expands Assistantly's growing portfolio of options for managers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who needs help with day-to-day tasks.

"The growing demand for virtual assistants continues to skyrocket, and it's easy to see why. With fears of burnout reaching a fever pitch, ensuring that professionals have the flexibility they need in their day-to-day work is our top priority," said Laith Masarweh, CEO and Founder of Assistantly. "Offering virtual assistants for 10 hours per week provides our clients with talented, trained help whenever they need it."

There are never enough hours in the day, and virtual assistants have quickly become the go-to option for professionals who want to focus on their zone of genius. Prior to the full launch, a pilot of the 10-Hour VA tier proved to be incredibly popular among clients. The demand for assistants in the real estate profession was especially clear, with over 80% of real estate clients opting for the 10-hour option due to its flexibility and value.

With the 10-Hour VA option, clients can choose when they need help the most and focus their assistant's efforts on exactly what needs to be done. Assistantly's industry-leading VAs are college educated, work in the client's time zone, and have an average of over five years of experience working as a virtual assistant. When a client signs up, their needs are matched with multiple pre-selected, pre-interviewed candidates within five business days.

"Assistantly VAs are all highly skilled and a joy to work with, but we recognize that not everyone needs a full-time or even part-time assistant," said Laith Masarweh. "For some, as little as 10 hours of additional help with admin, marketing, sales, or social media-related tasks is enough, and we aim to fill that need. It's also a great starting point for professionals that are new to VAs, and we're already seeing a huge demand for this lower-cost, smaller commitment option."

https://assistantly.com

About Assistantly

Assistantly is a virtual assistant staffing company that connects the best talent from around the world to the businesses that need them in order to grow. Assistantly vets highly skilled virtual assistants and provides businesses with the shortest path to scaling up, saving both time and money. Assistantly is changing how companies think of virtual assistants, providing benefits and bonuses to its world-class virtual assistants while supporting their professional development and fostering healthy workplace culture. Assistantly keeps it simple: Tell us what you need, and we will find your unicorn.

