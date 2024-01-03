Virtual Autism Clinic 'As You Are' Expands to All 50 States

News provided by

As You Are

03 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

 As You Are is the nation's largest virtual autism clinic, evaluating more than 1,000 children a month

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest virtual autism clinic for kids, As You Are, announced today the expansion of services into its 50th state - making appointments available to families nationwide. On average, physicians at As You Are see patients in less than 17 days, compared to the national average wait time of 27 months. Offering services in all 50 states marks a major milestone for As You Are, now that their full-time physicians can provide high-quality care to children in every corner of the U.S., even if they live hours away from a traditional doctor's office.

Continue Reading
As You Are, a virtual clinic for autism evaluations, is now available nationwide
As You Are, a virtual clinic for autism evaluations, is now available nationwide

"Few things are as crucial as an early diagnosis, so we worked as fast as we could to create equitable access to care for all kids, regardless of location, and grew from 5 states to 50 states over the past year," said Kayla Wagner, CEO of As You Are. "We created a tangible solution to a national crisis for every family in need."

It is estimated that there are hundreds of thousands of children currently waiting for an autism evaluation. 

Dr. Steve Hicks, Chief Medical Officer of As You Are, said, "I'm proud that As You Are is addressing a major healthcare barrier through timely autism evaluations. Our physicians provide families with an answer in weeks, not months or years."

As You Are is a service line of Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a company whose mission is to enhance the well-being of children and families, with a focus on those facing developmental delays, including autism. Wagner partnered with Quadrant Biosciences CEO and Founder, Richard Uhlig, a passionate entrepreneur, to build As You Are, a game-changing solution accessible nationwide.

Uhlig said, "The demand for As You Are's services is so overwhelming that we're evaluating well over 1,000 new children every month - and that number continues to grow every day. I'm proud to be part of the team which is making such a positive impact on the lives of children and families across the country."

Alyson Zawitz from Pennsylvania struggled to find an autism evaluation for her 9-year-old daughter, Roree. All three waitlists she put her daughter's name on were longer than a year.  After finding As You Are, her daughter was diagnosed with autism within a month.

"You feel like you're up against the clock. Parents need to know there are options out there and not to give up," Zawitz said. "That diagnosis is like a golden ticket. It opens up so much for your child for things that help aid them to get through the day."

Families can go directly to As You Are to schedule their first appointment with no referral needed.

To learn more about As You Are, visit our newsroom or follow us on social media @seenasyouare.

About As You Are 

As You Are is managed and operated by Quadrant Biosciences Inc. and its affiliates. Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Quadrant Biosciences is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and located throughout the SUNY Upstate Medical University campus. To learn more, visit www.QuadrantBiosciences.com

SOURCE As You Are

Also from this source

Autism Expert Donna Murray, PhD, CCC-SLP, joins 'As You Are' as Vice President of Clinical Strategy

Autism Expert Donna Murray, PhD, CCC-SLP, joins 'As You Are' as Vice President of Clinical Strategy

As You Are, a virtual clinic for autism diagnostic evaluations for kids, announced today that Donna Murray, PhD, CCC-SLP, has joined the leadership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.