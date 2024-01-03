Virtual Autism Clinic 'As You Are' Expands to All 50 States

As You Are is the nation's largest virtual autism clinic, evaluating more than 1,000 children a month

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest virtual autism clinic for kids, As You Are , announced today the expansion of services into its 50th state - making appointments available to families nationwide. On average, physicians at As You Are see patients in less than 17 days, compared to the national average wait time of 27 months . Offering services in all 50 states marks a major milestone for As You Are, now that their full-time physicians can provide high-quality care to children in every corner of the U.S., even if they live hours away from a traditional doctor's office.

As You Are, a virtual clinic for autism evaluations, is now available nationwide

"Few things are as crucial as an early diagnosis, so we worked as fast as we could to create equitable access to care for all kids, regardless of location, and grew from 5 states to 50 states over the past year," said Kayla Wagner, CEO of As You Are. "We created a tangible solution to a national crisis for every family in need."

It is estimated that there are hundreds of thousands of children currently waiting for an autism evaluation.

Dr. Steve Hicks, Chief Medical Officer of As You Are, said, "I'm proud that As You Are is addressing a major healthcare barrier through timely autism evaluations. Our physicians provide families with an answer in weeks, not months or years."

As You Are is a service line of Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a company whose mission is to enhance the well-being of children and families, with a focus on those facing developmental delays, including autism. Wagner partnered with Quadrant Biosciences CEO and Founder, Richard Uhlig, a passionate entrepreneur, to build As You Are, a game-changing solution accessible nationwide.

Uhlig said, "The demand for As You Are's services is so overwhelming that we're evaluating well over 1,000 new children every month - and that number continues to grow every day. I'm proud to be part of the team which is making such a positive impact on the lives of children and families across the country."

Alyson Zawitz from Pennsylvania struggled to find an autism evaluation for her 9-year-old daughter, Roree. All three waitlists she put her daughter's name on were longer than a year. After finding As You Are, her daughter was diagnosed with autism within a month.

"You feel like you're up against the clock. Parents need to know there are options out there and not to give up," Zawitz said. "That diagnosis is like a golden ticket. It opens up so much for your child for things that help aid them to get through the day."

Families can go directly to As You Are to schedule their first appointment with no referral needed.

To learn more about As You Are, visit our newsroom or follow us on social media @seenasyouare.

About As You Are

As You Are is managed and operated by Quadrant Biosciences Inc. and its affiliates. Quadrant Biosciences Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to improving the lives of children and families by delivering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, and virtual care solutions for global health priorities. Quadrant Biosciences is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and located throughout the SUNY Upstate Medical University campus. To learn more, visit www.QuadrantBiosciences.com

SOURCE As You Are