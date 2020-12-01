Virtual Bartender, Sparkling Ice Maker™ Awarded Gold in 2020 MarCom Awards

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice®, is proud to announce that Sparkling Ice Maker™, the brand's voice assistant cocktail configurator that recommends crafted Sparkling Ice recipes, received the Gold Award for their development of the voice skill at the 2020 MarCom Awards. The Sparkling Ice Maker was nominated in the voice skill and action category among other industry leaders.

Designed as an international competition for creative professionals, the MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the innovation, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. Each year, the MarCom Awards receive over 6,000 submissions from across the globe for hundreds of awards categories. In conjunction with Hawkeye Agency, Sparkling Ice beverages received the gold award of honor in the voice skill/action category.

"We are honored that our Sparkling Ice Maker has been rewarded with such a prestigious award and strong market recognition," said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain. "The MarCom Awards are known for featuring the best of the best in marketing, communications and overall creativity, and we're thrilled to celebrate this achievement alongside such an inventive team at Hawkeye Agency, which has led the charge in producing this dynamic, innovative product for consumers."

Sparkling Ice Maker is a voice skill, compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, that provides consumers with Sparkling Ice cocktail and mocktail recipes to make in the comfort of their own homes. Consumers can quickly engage with the virtual bartender by downloading the Sparkling Ice Maker skill in the Amazon Skills or Google Store and using the simple invocation, "Alexa/Hey Google, launch Sparkling Ice Maker." From there, participants can request a recipe based on their favorite Sparkling Ice flavor or spirit type or receive a random suggestion from a Sparkling Ice mixologist.

The Sparkling Ice brand has crafted numerous delicious cocktails over the years using its 18 flavors, as well as its limited-time flavors. With the Sparkling Ice Maker™, these recipes are now live virtually in the smart devices located in approximately 87M homes. Recipes are also available online at www.sparklingice.com/recipes.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, colors from natural sources, and vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice beverages are a product of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.

Sparkling Ice offers eighteen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Cherry, Black Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple, Crisp Apple, Fruit Punch, Ginger Lime, Grape Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Peach Nectarine, Pink Grapefruit, Pomegranate Blueberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and new in 2020, Coconut Limeade.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The company connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Talking Rain is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Hawkeye

Hawkeye, powered by Epsilon, is a one-of-a-kind human experience agency. We orchestrate experiences for people across their customer journey—leveraging human insight, the world's best data, empathic creativity, and the most powerful technology available. We do all this to deliver business results for our clients, and to create more meaningful connections between humans and brands. We call these Connections Designed to Matter™.

