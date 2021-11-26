Virtual Basketball, Arcade Games Play from Beer Cans

GEELONG, Australia, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage App, Swigr, has released augmented reality games that play on beer cans.

Swigr Basketball, which launches this week, is a game where players shoot virtual basketballs, into a beer-can-become-basketball-hoop.

The game has been developed for mobile devices, with an arcade-game feel, heavy in neon lights and ambient sounds.

How it works?

Players use their mobile phone to scan participating brands of beer, activating the augmented reality game, which springs into life from the scanned can.

It's a simple swipe to shoot, with successful shots dropping through the net, into the real-life can below.

In a cheeky mix of virtual and real worlds, players retrieve the balls at the end of the game, by upturning the can, for the balls to virtually fall out.

"It's a great addition to the Swigr concept. It's a fun, shareworthy experience, and its first-of-its kind," said Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Immertia, the company behind the concept. "Millions of people watch basketball every week, with many enjoying a few beers throughout the game.

"We've added this feature to Swigr, as a cheeky activity to add to the occasion. We'll be eager to see the response from consumers."

Swigr is an AR App that enables brands to offer a social, engaging experience that starts from their label.

"Basketball isn't a core feature of the platform. But for the right brand, with the right audience, this will be a great add on.

Other Games

Other games for the platform include a tribute to arcade classic, Space Invaders. Unlike the 1970s cult favourite, this game uses augmented reality, and plays on the surface of the can.

Philadelphia Brewer, Yards Brewing, has also joined the Swigr party with a Donkey-Kong-inspired animation. The "Level Up" brand of beer shows a character running up and down girders in a scene, that will be familiar to arcade game fans.

According to Chaffey augmented reality is growing rapidly. "It's moving faster than predicted. It's because of the enhanced consumer experience which is well beyond anything available today."

"Businesses are eager to use augmented reality too because it gets the product into people's hands. They're engaging with the brand, with a visually stunning experience, that they share with their nearby friends and then on social media. It's a superstar for brand building."

Swigr is the second platform released by Immertia. The company has commenced a capital raise and is rolling out four platforms in 2022, including for the packaging and pharmaceutical industries.

