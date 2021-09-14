Virtual Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair to be Held September 23-26

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the country's largest regional antiquarian book fair comes to Brooklyn. Last year, for the first time in its history, the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair (BABF) moved online to a new virtual platform. The online fair was so successful that this year it will also be presented virtually allowing people from across the globe to participate.

The Virtual Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair Opens September 23rd at Noon

Book lovers everywhere are invited to visit the virtual booths and peruse an eclectic selection of more than 2,000 rare and vintage books, manuscripts, ephemera, vintage photographs and autographs, on every subject, curated by more than 100 dealers from all over the world.

The event opens at noon on Thursday, September 23 and continues around the clock through Sunday September 26 at 8 pm; admission to the Fair, and the online presentations, is free. For more information on the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair and register to receive updates, visit https://www.brooklynbookfair.com/

With a virtual show, collectors will be able to visit the booths of every exhibitor in the fair one by one, or just select their favorites. A robust search feature allows visitors to browse by category, subject, or any search term to find specific items of interest. To keep the online shows fresh, exhibitors will be asked to only feature items not available on any other book selling site.

The show will appeal to new collectors looking to start a collection with an item under $50 as well as seasoned pros on the search for a rare signed first edition worth thousands of dollars, there will be something for everyone at the Virtual Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair.

The presentations will be posted on BABF's YouTube Channel during the fair and will remain after the fair closes.

Presentations will include:

Dawn Aquarius on Psychedelic Pop-Art Design: It was all the rage in 1967-69, when the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream, and many others hired the likes of art collective the Fool, designer Milton Glaser, painter Peter Max, and others to create rainbow-colored album covers and posters infused with references to tarot, paganism, and the gypsy lifestyle. By the early seventies, however, the style was considered cliche and quickly forgotten. Dawn Aquarius has not only revived the look and genre in her own artwork but has become an authority on the original progenitors of Psychedelic Pop.

Erik Davis on Psychedelic Spirituality in the 1970s: America's leading scholar of high strangeness, Erik Davis, examines in this seminar/interview the writings of iconoclastic authors Philip K. Dick, Robert Anton Wilson, and Terrence McKenna, and by extension explores the complex lattice of radical technological, political, and social upheaval in America's West Coast in the 1970s. Davis is the author of several books including "TechGnosis" (1998) and "The Visionary State" (2005), and has taught at UC Berkeley and Rice University, and is the host of the "Expanding Mind" radio podcast.

Domenic Priore on the Beat Generation in Los Angeles: The history of the Beats in Southern California is an understudied subject heretofore which author/historian Priore brings to life in this comprehensive slideshow of locations, ads, posters, and other ephemera. In the process he shows how the beatnik subculture merged into the folk-rock and early psychedelic scene on the Sunset Strip with the Byrds, Frank Zappa, the Doors, and many others. Priore is the author of ten books, including "Riot on Sunset Strip" (2007), "Pop Surf Culture" (2008), and "Pacific Ocean Park: The Rise and Fall of Los Angeles' Space Age Nautical Pleasure Pier" (2014).

Paige Zaferiou on the World of Seance and Mediumship: Zaferiou is a practitioner of mediumship which has its roots in the Spiritualist movement of the 19th century and played a seminal role in Suffragism and early Feminism. She explains in this interview the unique role given to women historically and why it has become a relevant calling again in our times. The label she gives to herself is "eclectic sacred artist," and includes painting, clairvoyancy, and other types of healer. She is currently working on a tarot deck based on the original "Star Trek" series.

John Gwatney on the Making of Kenneth Anger's 'Lucifer Rising': One of the most mysterious and legendary films in Hollywood history is finally uncovered by author Gwatney in his comprehensive new tome about filmmaker Kenneth Anger's magnum opus. This slideshow/interview features many never-before-seen photos and rare objects from the film, its surrounding media, and the many enigmatic figures involved in it (including Marianne Faithful and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin). Gwatney is an artist, songwriter, and the first author to write a definitive book on Kenneth Anger's artistic process.

Tayannah Lee McQuillar and Tony Kail on Folk Magick in Black America: She is an actual root worker (or voodoo practitioner). He is a historian of the subject. Together McQuillar and Kail take us on a journey through the strange history of folk magick in the African-American experience via objects and ephemera and also through some oral traditions that date back to ancient African practices. McQuillar is the author of several books and divination decks, including "Rootwork" (2003) and "The Hoodoo Tarot" (2020), and lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kail is an ethnographer and the author of "A Secret History of Memphis Hoodoo" (2017) and has lectured on the subject magico-religious culture on radio, TV, and at many universities.

All programming for the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair has been curated by Brian Chidester, art historian, author, documentarian, and collector of lost artistic worlds. He has been producing art exhibitions and seminar programs for Getman's Fairs since 2018. Video production on the Brooklyn seminars by Full Moon Films.

For more information on the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair and register to receive updates, visit

https://www.brooklynbookfair.com/

SOURCE Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair