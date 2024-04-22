Virtual Cards Market Projected to Reach $89.93 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Virtual Cards Market by Card (Credit Card, Debit Card), Product (B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, C2B POS Virtual Cards), Issuer Type, Application - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $28.54 billion in 2023 to reach $89.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.81% over the forecast period.

Virtual cards, the digital equivalents of traditional physical cards, are transforming the way online transactions are conducted with their unique blend of convenience and security. Virtual cards are created and utilized solely online, furnished with all essential details such as a card number, CVV, and an expiration date for immediate use upon issuance. This innovation in digital payment is emerging as a popular choice across the globe, from individual consumers to large corporations, owing to its ability to offer heightened security against fraud, streamline payment processes, and significantly improve financial management and oversight. In the Americas, particularly the USA and Canada, the surge in virtual card adoption is mainly attributed to the demand for safer online transaction methods. Similar growth trends are observed in South America, Europe, the MEA region, and Africa, primarily driven by digital transformation initiatives, regulatory support for secure payments, and the increasing desire for financial inclusion. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits rapid advancements in virtual card usage, powered by widespread smartphone usage, eCommerce growth, and fintech innovations. As the world continues to shift toward digital payment methods, virtual cards represent a significant step forward in ensuring transactional security and convenience on a global scale.

The rapid transition to online shopping, digital services, and the need for secure, streamlined financial transactions have highlighted the significance of virtual cards in today's digital economy. As eCommerce and online marketplaces expand, making purchases more accessible, the necessity for payment solutions that are both secure and tailored becomes paramount. Virtual cards have emerged as a pivotal solution, offering enhanced security through unique card numbers for each transaction or merchant, effectively minimizing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access. This innovation is particularly vital in an era where cyber threats to personal and financial information are escalating. Moreover, the shift toward remote work and the digital consumption of services have highlighted the importance of having varied and secure online payment options. Virtual cards stand out for their convenience and ease of use, being readily generated, easily managed, and seamlessly integrated with mobile wallets and online payment platforms. Their ability to offer a safer, more efficient payment experience makes them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses, aligning with the demands for more secure and user-friendly payment methods in the digital transformation.

Virtual cards are revolutionizing the way consumers make online purchases and book travel, connecting directly to their credit line or bank account, depending on the card type. Virtual credit cards, against a pre-set credit limit, offer a layer of security by shielding the actual credit card information during online transactions, thus significantly reducing the risk of fraud. They are an ideal choice for those frequently shopping online, booking travel, or subscribing to services, which provide a safer and more convenient payment method. Virtual debit cards, which draw from the funds available in one's bank account, appeal to users prioritizing spending within their budget and relishing the benefits of digital payment solutions. These cards are perfect for online purchases, managing subscriptions, and certain bill payments. Virtual credit and debit cards are increasingly valuable to consumers navigating the digital marketplace by facilitating controlled spending and enhancing transaction security.

The key players in the Virtual Cards Market include Mastercard International Incorporated, Wells Fargo & Company, American Express Company, Visa Inc., Citigroup Inc., and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

We proudly unveil ThinkMi, a cutting-edge AI product designed to transform how businesses interact with the Virtual Cards Market.

