Virtual Care Industry Leader, VirtuAlly, Celebrates 1-year Anniversary of Providing Telesitting Service Solution to Five Orlando Health System Hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtuAlly, a leading virtual care company on a mission to reimagine, redefine and reinvigorate the virtual care industry, announces its 1-year anniversary of providing telesitting service solutions to five hospitals in the Orlando Health System.

Last July, VirtuAlly, in collaboration with technology partner, Andor Heath, onboarded and integrated its virtual-sitting solutions into four Orlando Health Systems hospitals over a span of 30 days. These hospitals included Health Central Hospital, South Seminole Hospital, Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, as well as Orlando Health Systems largest hospital, Orlando Regional Medical Center. Later in the year, VirtuAlly also onboarded the system's fifth hospital, South Lake Hospital.

"We are honored to partner with VirtuAlly who is a pioneer in the virtual caring space. As the healthcare industry adapts to challenges, remote monitoring services have become increasingly important to the system. VirtuAlly's solutions offer transformational nursing and care delivery, increasing peace of mind for our staff, patients and their family members" said Candace McNight, Senior Director of Workforce Optimization Orlando Health System.

"Orlando Heath is the ideal partner because like us, the company is striving to transform healthcare as an industry leader. Our team applauds their forward-thinking, and we know our work with Orlando Health will only lead to more partnerships in the future," said VirtuAlly CEO Joseph Wechsler. "At VirtuAlly, customer and patient well-being is our focus. By leveraging a human-centered approach with technology to support the delivery of care to the most vulnerable of patients, we transform the original approach to healthcare and elevate quality of care at every point of need."

Virtual sitting has helped revolutionize the healthcare system. VirtuAlly's services have helped to reduce patient fall rates by 50-70%, lower annual expenses per unit by an average of nearly $150,000, and increase employee retention and morale. By interacting with patients remotely, VirtuAlly's staff can spend intentional time with each patient, increasing quality of care and safety as a result.

Telehealth capabilities provide a solution to nurse burnout amidst an aging nation. As the baby boom population reaches retirement, the healthcare system expects an influx of patients, especially in the Southeastern Florida area. This need, combined with the growing trend of nurse burnout, calls for 275,000 more nurses by 2023 as reported by The US Bureau of Labor Statistics. VirtuAlly's services provide a needed layer of support to health systems, such as Orlando Health, relieving some of challenges that come with 24/7 care in this changing healthcare environment. This helps reduce staff burnout and shortages, enabling hospital staff to focus on direct patient care and critical tasks.

The concept and implementation of telehealth services skyrocketed during the pandemic but has continued to be an effective method for providing quality care and minimizing costs. VirtuAlly, a Charleston, SC-based company, is at the forefront of reimagining healthcare delivery by marrying industry innovation and human caring.

