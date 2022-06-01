Virtual Care Platform MyTelemedicine Launches Caregiver Support Tools to its Flagship Brand Lyric Health

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading Virtual Care Platform MyTelemedicine continues to set trends in the marketplace and build solutions for the future with the rollout of its new Caregiver Support tools to its flagship brand Lyric Health.

Lyric Health Virtual Primary Care Lyric Health Virtual Primary Care

Unique to the industry, Lyric's new enhancements enable patients and providers to add other family members, caregivers, or specialty providers to their multiway video session, supporting an integrated approach to their treatment plan. Real-time text or push notifications enable users to join by video or audio via browser session or mobile app, across all devices and without any special downloads required.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), six in ten adults suffer from a chronic disease in the United States and are a leading factor in the $4.1 trillion in annual health care costs. Studies have shown that chronic conditions are often neglected when they lack caregiver or family support. According to data from the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and the AARP, there are 9.5 million family caregivers in the United States, an increase over the last five years. This reflects the increasing importance of the caregiver's role in discussing and managing treatment plans for patients visiting their Virtual Primary Care doctor.

There has also been a rise in mental health challenges, with over 40% of people reporting mental health struggles during the pandemic. Getting caregivers and family members involved during counseling sessions can have a tremendous impact on a patient's recovery journey. It also benefits the caregiver who might be suffering caregiver burnout or added stress, which is another overlooked aspect of long-term care that drastically affects clinical outcomes.

"This is a win for everyone. We're bringing in a designated caregiver, a loved one, or a specialty provider. They need to be a part of the conversation – they're all a critical component of a patient's treatment and a part of this new world of virtual care," said Rey Colón, Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine.

Lyric Health is a Nationwide Virtual Primary Care service provider that enables its members to access specialty Virtual Care services across all devices and modalities. Lyric provides fully integrated tools and services for users, including:

Virtual Primary Care

Virtual Urgent Care

Behavioral Health Care

Care Navigation & Coordination

Integrated Lab Request and Result

Access to Wellness Tests and Health Risk Assessments

24/7/365 Dedicated Care Team

Including Lyric as part of an overall portfolio of group employee benefits has become an important healthcare cost containment tool. Lyric reduces out-of-pocket expenses for employees and lowers claim costs to the employer's group healthcare plan.

From the rise in patient monitoring through wearables, to virtual specialty care offered through telehealth providers nationwide, the pandemic has brought the value of digital health services to the foreground, notably the drive to improve patient care and the continuous reduction of costs.

Amid the growing demand for digital health services, the market is seeing an upsurge, with a reported 46% of telehealth services now being used to replace in-person visits, up from 11% pre-pandemic. "Telehealth services were really used episodically before the pandemic. Now, consumers are starting to understand how powerful technology is at improving their care," Colón said.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is the service arm of award-winning Virtual Care platform MyTelemedicine, providing comprehensive Virtual Care solutions for employers, consumers, health carriers, and healthcare providers. Based in McKinney, Texas, the Virtual Care solution provides 24/7 access to urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, care navigation, lab testing, and assessments. It was recently rebranded from MyTelemedicine, which was recognized in 2021 by J.D. Power as a top direct-to-consumer telehealth provider and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Visit GetLyric.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emma Coello

4692535756

[email protected]

SOURCE MyTelemedicine Inc