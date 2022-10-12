Virtual Care Provider MyTelemedicine Ranked for Second Consecutive Year in J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its top ranking from last year, leading telehealth platform MyTelemedicine earned another top spot in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study for direct-to-consumer telehealth providers.

"We're excited to be a part of such a prestigious group of providers and part of a growing demand that is making a real difference in the lives of patients," said Rey Colón, founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine.

MyTelemedicine tied for third place among other leading providers. The 2022 J.D. Power study, based on the survey results of 4,306 healthcare customers, measures customer satisfaction with telehealth service experience based on four factors: customer service, consultation, enrollment, and billing. The study capitalizes on a few key findings in the telehealth space, from its convenience and adoption by patients to becoming a preferred channel for routine medical care.

Moving the primary care relationship to a virtual-first model is becoming a trend in the healthcare industry. "By offering a robust suite of healthcare services all integrated in one member experience virtually and allowing providers to manage patients with real-time data from integrated devices, we deliver measurably better outcomes for our patients and their families," said Colón. "This data can be utilized for preventative programs to get in front of diseases. This is where you see the healthcare claims savings and more important the actionable outcomes that saves lives and keeps members healthier.

Recently rebranding its service arm as Lyric Health, MyTelemedicine originally launched in 2016. MyTelemedicine is the presence and resource for the technology stack that powers Lyric Health, enabling hospital systems, health carriers, and healthcare providers across the United States to create their own seamless, branded virtual care solutions with custom workflows.

Lyric Health's virtual suite of CARE programs include:

Urgent care

Primary care

Behavioral Health

Virtual MSK (Musculoskeletal Care)

Care Navigation & Coordination

COVID Testing

Labs – Annual Wellness Tests

Its Nationwide network of providers consists of licensed & board-certified physicians, counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, and dermatologists and provides award-winning services to over five million members nationwide.

Click here for more information about the J.D. Power study.

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is an award-winning provider of API technology enabling third-party parties to integrate and offer customized telehealth services. It is built on a full-stack virtual care platform allowing healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely. Physicians can perform consultations with members via telephone or video and have prescriptions delivered to their home or pharmacy. More than five million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through their brands Lyric Health, Access a Doctor, and GoLexi Pet Telehealth. It was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. For more information, visit www.mytelemedicine.com .

