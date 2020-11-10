Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size Worth $13.78 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 12.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 13.78 billion by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of telehealth, the necessity for patient diversity, and growing healthcare digitization increased the demand for the virtual clinical trials market. In addition to this, they enable the elimination of challenges associated with the traditional trials such as high trial cost, time-consuming procedures, and delay in patient recruitment, further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the current COVID-19 outbreak across the world enabling regulatory agencies and biopharma companies to focus on the creation of digital technologies and virtual trials as they are seen as the potential solutions for limiting the spread of the virus, augmenting demand for the global market.

Highest Market Share: Based on design, the interventional trial segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share on account of a rapid increase in the number of experiments to develop new medications for different diseases coupled with the digitalization of laboratories.

Popular Market Segment: In terms of implication, the oncology segment is projected to gain tremendous popularity owing to rising cases of cancer globally. VCT reduces the cancer patient's risk of exposure to COVID-19 by eliminating the need for in-person trial visits.

Leading Geographical Region: Based on region, North America holds the dominance in the regional virtual clinical trials market. The dominance is attributed to increasing investments from the public as well as the private sector and the contribution of leading players for enhanced virtual trial solutions.

Competitive Dominance: Leading players are involved in strategic collaboration, new product launches, and regional expansions to dominate the market. Synairgen, a leading pharmaceutical company has launched two trials of its IFN-beta drug for the patients facing an outbreak of Covid-19.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on the domestic as well as global market. A large number of trials that are primarily created for traditional setting are being forced to switch to virtual trials platform.

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies Demand Side: Hospital, Clinic, Patients

Hospital, Clinic, Patients Regulatory Side: National Institutes of Health (NIH), World Health Organization (WHO)

National Institutes of Health (NIH), World Health Organization (WHO) Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Virtual Clinical Trials Market report on the basis of design, by indication, by phase, and region

Virtual Clinical Trials Design Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Observational Trials

Interventional Trials

Expanded Access Trials

Virtual Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

CNS

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic/Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Genitourinary

Ophthalmology

Virtual Clinical Trials Phases Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Virtual Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Players of Virtual Clinical Trials Market

LEO Innovation Lab

Covance Inc.

CRF Health

Oracle Corporation

Medable, Inc.

Paraxel International

PRA Health Sciences

Science 37, Inc.

Clinical Ink, Inc.

