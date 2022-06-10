Virtual Congressional Title IX Anniversary Briefing with ATIXA

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) will host a virtual Congressional briefing in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX on June 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET. The event will focus on discussing the current state of Title IX and key challenges and issues facing Title IX Coordinators in K-12 schools and colleges.

The hour-long briefing session will bring together members of Congress, Congressional staff, and ATIXA members to share the voices of those working to advance gender equity in schools and colleges, celebrate the legacy and influence of this seminal legislation, and look ahead to the future of Title IX as it faces today's challenges and issues. The discussion will feature the following panelists:

The topics discussed in the briefing will include but are not limited to:

Title IX Issues within K-12 Schools and Districts

Sexual Violence on Campus

Loan Deferment Bill

Title IX Experience and the Gender Equity in Education Act

"ATIXA is very excited to have this opportunity to collaborate with our leaders in Congress for a briefing that will not only allow us to celebrate the accomplishments of the first 50 years of Title IX, but also to envision together what the next 50 years can accomplish," Sokolow said about the briefing.

ATIXA is pleased to collaborate with the Democratic Women's Caucus and present this exclusive opportunity to its members, as well as Congressional members and staff, to hear the voices of Title IX practitioners.

The Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. ATIXA brings these campus and district professionals together to collaborate and explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education. With more than 8,600 active members from colleges, universities, schools, and organizations, ATIXA is a clearinghouse for Title IX model policies, training, and other resources. For more information, visit www.atixa.org or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

The Democratic Women's Caucus (DWC) is composed of all the Democratic women in the House of Representatives. The DWC is dedicated to the advancement of full equal rights, economic opportunity, improved health and safety, and elimination of laws and policies with discriminatory or disparate impacts for women and girls, and works to achieve these goals through legislation, advocacy, and educational efforts. The DWC is currently Chaired by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), and Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL).

