Virtual Crypto® Technologies Launches New Website

The Virtual Crypto platform bridges the three main functions of the cryptocurrency sector -- exchanges, wallets, and payments -- to the world of Fiat exchanges, granting access to immediate cash exchanges between consumers and business (and machines) worldwide. The Company's proprietary algorithmic predictive technology is able to instantaneously confirm the purchase or sale of any crypto currency, a process that typically can take up to 20 minutes. The immediate confirmation of bitcoin and its equivalents is a major breakthrough in the quest to bring crypto currencies to the mass market.

"Our primary objective is to make crypto-currencies accessible to everyone, and that was the motivation for our redesign," said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Crypto. "The updated content provides real value for our customers, shareholders and employees, showcasing our products and services, in an intuitive, easy to navigate way."

The Virtual Crypto site's new features include:

Products and Services – information on each of the Company's products and services, including NetoBit, Virtual Crypto's trading application. The site also provides a link for users to download NetoBit as well as a contact form allowing potential customers to reach out to management directly.

Market Watch – Charts currently provide real-time tracking of the bit-coin market, other currencies may follow.

Improved security – HTTPS certificate protects users' personal information as well as the integrity of the site.

Media Room - Users can view and download relevant content, product brochures and corporate presentations.

Investor's Page – Providing transparency to investors, users can monitor the Company's progress through direct access to press releases, SEC filings, bios for members of the senior management team and stock performance charts.

Social Media Integration- Buttons for LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook enable users to jump right to the Company's social media profiles for real-time updates from the online community.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (www.virtual-crypto.com), through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBit Trader, a proprietary, Cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency.

Virtual - Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time to transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes Because of its speed, customers enjoy the best crypto exchange rate at the point of transaction.

The company is marketing it's NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices (the "VC Products"). Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm Cryptocurrency transactions in real-time should be a major competitive breakthrough in making the purchase and sale of crypto currencies user friendly. For more information please visit http://www.virtual-crypto.com/

For more information go to http://virtual-crypto.com/

Contact:

Alon Dayan, CEO Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd

Tel: +972 54-487-7959

contact@virtual-crypto.com

