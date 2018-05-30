Virtual Crypto® Technologies Signs Agreement With Its First Commercial Customer

ROSH HAA'YIN , Israel, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: VRCP), a technology company dedicated to making cryptocurrencies accessible to the public, specifically by creating payment solutions for businesses and consumers which combine Application Programming Interfaces and Mobile Applications for implementation across ATMs, PCs, tablets and other mobile devices, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to provide cryptocurrency acceptance services to Lincoln Billiards, the largest chain of billiard clubs in Israel.

According to the terms of the agreement, Virtual Crypto will first establish a pilot program at one of Lincoln Billiard's six locations. This initial stage will allow the companies to begin working together and determine the optimum way to customize and implement the Virtual Crypto platform across all the Lincoln Billiards locations.

Alon Dayan, CEO of Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., commented on the announcement, "This is an important milestone for the Company. To date, we have been working primarily with cryptocurrency service providers and industry insiders, but this is our first foray into the commercial sector. Lincoln Billiards is a very popular venue across Israel, and this agreement gives us direct contact with a receptive, tech-savvy consumer group. We look forward to introducing them to the benefits of cryptocurrency."

A spokesperson of Lincoln Billiards added, "Our clubs are destination locations for a broad spectrum of the population; our customers come to play, dine and socialize. While we are by far the largest billiards club operator in the country, we are competing with other entertainment options. As a result, we are always looking for ways to make it easy for our customers to enjoy their experience with us. The ability to accept cryptocurrency is something we have been toying with for some time, and Virtual Crypto's platform allows us to do that without exposing ourselves to the exchange rate volatility and related financial risk associated with other unsecured systems. I expect this capability will be very attractive to many of our customers."

About Lincoln Billiards

Lincoln Billiards is the largest chain of billiard clubs in Israel. The chain was founded in 1987 with the opening of the first billiard club in Lincoln Street in Tel Aviv. Thereafter, a new club was opened in the city Rishon LeZion. The new club was an astounding success and attracted new customers of every age and every level of experience. Lincoln Billiards then opened a third billiard club in Holon, making it the largest chain of billiard clubs in Israel to date. In 2004, a new billiard club was opened in Renanim Mall, Ra'anana. Two years after that an additional branch was opened in Jerusalem. Later on, in 2015, the sixth branch was opened in Beer Sheva. Over the past two decades, Lincoln Billiards changed the face of the billiard, pool and snooker communities in Israel. What was once seen as a very exclusive population quickly became a popular sport and hobby for the entire family.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (www.virtual-crypto.com), through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBit Trader, a proprietary, Cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency.

Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. These products are setting a new time to transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes. Because of its speed, customers enjoy the best crypto exchange rate at the point of transaction.

The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices (the "VC Products"). Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm Cryptocurrency transactions in real-time should be a major competitive breakthrough in making the purchase and sale of crypto currencies user friendly. For more information please visit http://www.virtual-crypto.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company, f/k/a Emerald Medical Applications Corp., with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Virtual Crypto's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Virtual Crypto's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in the Company's filings with the SEC (under its former name, Emerald Medical Applications Corp.) In addition, Virtual Crypto operates in a relatively new industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Virtual Crypto does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Reference is made to the disclosure contained in our Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018, with respect to the change in our business operations and the change in the Company's name and trading symbol.

