Virtual Crypto® Technologies Unveils New Point of Sale Terminals and Updated NetoBit Application

ROSH HAA'YIN, Israel, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd. ("Virtual Crypto", or the "Company") (OTCQB: VRCP) a technology company dedicated to making cryptocurrencies accessible to the public through ATMs, tablets, PCs and or mobile devices, today announced the upgraded version of its crypto point-of-sale (POS) terminals and updated NetoBit application named NetoBit Pay.

The state-of-the-art double-screen terminal comprises an intuitive display, smart card reader, magnetic stripe reader, camera, barcode scanner and a 58 mm thermal printer, replacing the tablet-style hardware previously supplied to operators.

The new platform mimics the ATM and credit card processes familiar to consumers; users no longer need to enter an email address or other information, they simply scan an app-generated QR code in order to execute a transaction.

The updated application also provides operators with the ability to enable or disable certain functions directly, giving them on-site control of the features offered to their customers, i.e., whether they can withdraw and deposit cash, or simply make payments.

Alon Dayan, CEO of Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd. commented on the announcement, "As we work to establish VirtualCrypto as a leader in the sector, anything we can do to eliminate the barriers associated with the use of cryptocurrencies as a viable payment alternative is to our benefit. These new terminals improve the user experience for our operator clients and their customers. The double-screen interface makes communication between the parties seamless, and the built-in capabilities reduce our footprint at the point-of-sale. This is particularly important as counter space is often limited, particularly for retail operations."

"We completed the installation of the pilot program at the Lincoln Billiards Club earlier this month and the initial response has been extremely positive," Dayan continued. "The new terminals provide a traditional point-of-sale process, making payment with cryptocurrencies easy to use."

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (www.virtual-crypto.com), through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBit, a proprietary, Cryptographic algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of any cryptocurrency.

Virtual - Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time to transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes Because of its speed, customers enjoy the best crypto exchange rate at the point of transaction.

The company is marketing it's NetoBit software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices (the "VC Products"). Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm Cryptocurrency transactions in real-time should be a major competitive breakthrough in making the purchase and sale of crypto currencies user friendly. For more information please visit http://www.virtual-crypto.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company, f/k/a Emerald Medical Applications Corp., with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Virtual Crypto's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Virtual Crypto's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in the Company's filings with the SEC (under its former name, Emerald Medical Applications Corp.) In addition, Virtual Crypto operates in a relatively new industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. Virtual Crypto does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Reference is made to the disclosure contained in our Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018, with respect to the change in our business operations and the change in the Company's name and trading symbol.

For more information go to http://virtual-crypto.com/

Alon Dayan, CEO Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd

Tel: +972 54-487-7959

contact@virtual-crypto.com

