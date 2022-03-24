Virtual Data Room Market Size to Grow by USD 545.28 million | Technavio

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 6.37% Performing market contribution: North America at 47% Key consumer countries: US, China , and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 47% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2026. The US is the key country for the virtual data rooms market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The growing demand for virtual data rooms in merger and acquisition (M&A) and due diligence activities will drive the virtual data room market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp., among others, are few of the key vendors in the virtual data room market.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D to compete in the market. However, the market is in the nascent stage, and most of the vendors are upgrading their offerings instead of competing against each other. For instance, Drooms have added blockchain and AI technologies in their virtual data room software. Similarly, CapLinked is also offering virtual data rooms with blockchain. These vendors are also focusing on low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. For instance, FirmRoom is offering virtual data room with a 30-days free trial.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the virtual data room market.

Rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents:

Organizations are concerned about managing compliance policies to eliminate compliance-related issues worldwide. They are introducing various stringent rules and regulations to maintain a conducive compliance culture to avoid the repercussions of a compliance breach. Compliance practices are followed in tandem with corporate governance and ethics in most organizations. Organizations have learned that compliance maintenance is a process that builds a risk mitigation system to avoid instances of compliance breaches. Hence, end-users who do not consider themselves data companies are showing interest in virtual data rooms to ensure that they are not affected by a data breach. Such practices are expected to raise the demand for virtual data rooms during the forecast period.

Virtual Data Room Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 545.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 M and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 28: Chart on M and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on M and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on M and As and IPOs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on M and As and IPOs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Enterprise activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Enterprise activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Enterprise activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Enterprise activities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Enterprise activities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Document warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Document warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Document warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Document warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Document warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CapLinked Inc.

Exhibit 93: CapLinked Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: CapLinked Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: CapLinked Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 96: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Diligent Corp.

Exhibit 100: Diligent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Diligent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Diligent Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Firmex Inc.

Exhibit 103: Firmex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Firmex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Firmex Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 FirmRoom Inc.

Exhibit 106: FirmRoom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: FirmRoom Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: FirmRoom Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 FORDATA sp.z o.o

Exhibit 109: FORDATA sp.z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 110: FORDATA sp.z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: FORDATA sp.z o.o - Key offerings

10.9 iDeals group of companies

Exhibit 112: iDeals group of companies - Overview



Exhibit 113: iDeals group of companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: iDeals group of companies - Key offerings

10.10 M and A Science Inc.

and A Science Inc. Exhibit 115: M and A Science Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: M and A Science Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: M and A Science Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SecureDocs Inc.

Exhibit 118: SecureDocs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: SecureDocs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SecureDocs Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 121: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

