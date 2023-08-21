Virtual Data Room Market size to grow by USD 793.32 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual data room (VDR) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 793.32 million, according to Technavio – Download a Sample Report

Companies : 15+, Including Ansarada Group Ltd., AvePoint, Inc., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, datasite LLC, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Yanka Industries, Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: application (M&As and IPOs, enterprise activities, and document warehousing), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East , and Africa )

Virtual data room market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - Ansarada Group Ltd., AvePoint, Inc., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, datasite LLC, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Yanka Industries, Inc.,

Virtual Data Room Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver- The rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends- AI-based virtual data room is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

The availability of substitutes is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to a lack of awareness and the presence of traditional physical data rooms for mergers and acquisitions and due diligence. Many companies in developing countries still prefer physical data rooms to virtual ones due to their reliance on paper-based methods and lack of technological sophistication. Also, virtual data rooms are not suitable for all industries. For example, for highly confidential information exchanges, some governments may choose to continue to use physical data rooms. In these situations, the physical data room is preferred over the virtual data room. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The virtual data room market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Virtual Data Room Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual data room market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual data room market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual data room market companies

Virtual Data Room Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 793.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansarada Group Ltd., AvePoint, Inc., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, datasite LLC, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Yanka Industries, Inc., Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

