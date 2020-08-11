Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End User ; and Geography

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual desktop infrastructure market was valued at US$ 4,490.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,971.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. At present, a large portion of the virtual desktop infrastructure solution and services market belong to large enterprises segment mainly due to complex large scale operations, the prevalence of remote work culture, and fast adoption of advanced solutions by such companies. On a global level, large companies are at the forefront of digital transformation to improve operations, and SMEs are still in the stage of adopting the latest technology solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure. Some of the major reasons behind this slow adoption of technology among SMEs are lack of resources and lack of awareness about the potential cost and productivity benefits of these solutions. Hence, SMEs offer a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.





Geographically, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.North America is a technologically advanced region with the adoption of numerous technologies in the US at an early phase.



Technological developments, coupled with the need to provide friendly workplace to employees, have supported VDI in the region. Companies such as Netapp, VMware, Citrix, Cisco, and Dell Technologies Inc. are among the VDI providers headquartered in the region serving the community of consumers.



VMware, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Technologies Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are among the major players in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market



According to World Health Organization (WHO) situation report-174 dated 12thJuly 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally reached 12.55 million with more than 561,000 deaths. At present, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020 and 2021. However, the COVID-19 spread has a positive impact on the virtual desktop infrastructure market.



The overall global virtual desktop infrastructure market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the virtual desktop infrastructure market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, virtual desktop infrastructure market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.



