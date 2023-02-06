Virtual desktop infrastructure market to grow by 10.31% Y-O-Y in 2023; Ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual desktop infrastructure market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2023-2027

: 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., Atlantis Computing Holding LLC, Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., dinCloud Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., IGEL, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Parallels International GmbH, Progress Software Corp., Red Hat Inc., Stratodesk Corp., Intel Corp., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (On-premise VDI and Cloud-based VDI), End-user (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Services and New software licenses), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the virtual desktop infrastructure market, request a sample report

In 2017, the virtual desktop infrastructure market was valued at USD 5,488.81 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,956.21 million. The virtual desktop infrastructure market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,045.55 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.39% according to Technavio.

Virtual desktop infrastructure market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Virtual desktop infrastructure market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as XenApp 7.9, XenApp 7.8, and XenApp 7.7.

- The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as XenApp 7.9, XenApp 7.8, and XenApp 7.7. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as PowerStore.

- The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as PowerStore. dinCloud Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as HVD, Daas, and RDS.

- The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as HVD, Daas, and RDS. Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as PRIMEFLEX for Vmware.

Virtual desktop infrastructure market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure

Reduced CAPEX and OPEX

Workplace flexibility and business agility

KEY challenges –

Infrastructure bottlenecks

Complex installation processes

Hidden costs

The virtual desktop infrastructure market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this virtual desktop infrastructure market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual desktop infrastructure market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market vendors

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,045.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atlantis Computing Holding LLC, Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., dinCloud Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., IGEL, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Parallels International GmbH, Progress Software Corp., Red Hat Inc., Stratodesk Corp., and Intel Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global virtual desktop infrastructure market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global virtual desktop infrastructure market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Cloud-based VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cloud-based VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 66: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 68: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on New software licenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on New software licenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

13.4 Atlantis Computing Holding LLC

Exhibit 136: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Key offerings

13.5 Centerm Information Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

13.7 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 147: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

13.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

13.9 dinCloud Inc.

Exhibit 156: dinCloud Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: dinCloud Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: dinCloud Inc. - Key offerings

13.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

13.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 164: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

13.12 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13.13 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 174: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

13.14 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 179: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 182: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

13.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 184: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 187: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

13.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 189: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 190: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 192: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

13.17 Red Hat Inc.

Exhibit 194: Red Hat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 195: Red Hat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 196: Red Hat Inc. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 200: Research methodology



Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 202: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations

