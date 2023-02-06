Virtual desktop infrastructure market to grow by 10.31% Y-O-Y in 2023; Ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure -Technavio

Feb 06, 2023, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual desktop infrastructure market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., Atlantis Computing Holding LLC, Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., dinCloud Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., IGEL, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Parallels International GmbH, Progress Software Corp., Red Hat Inc., Stratodesk Corp., Intel Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (On-premise VDI and Cloud-based VDI), End-user (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Services and New software licenses), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the virtual desktop infrastructure market was valued at USD 5,488.81 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,956.21 million. The virtual desktop infrastructure market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,045.55 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.39% according to Technavio.
Virtual desktop infrastructure market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Virtual desktop infrastructure market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as XenApp 7.9, XenApp 7.8, and XenApp 7.7.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as PowerStore.
- dinCloud Inc. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as HVD, Daas, and RDS.
- Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers virtual desktop infrastructure solutions such as PRIMEFLEX for Vmware.
Virtual desktop infrastructure market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Ease of operating and managing virtual infrastructure
- Reduced CAPEX and OPEX
- Workplace flexibility and business agility
KEY challenges –
- Infrastructure bottlenecks
- Complex installation processes
- Hidden costs
The virtual desktop infrastructure market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this virtual desktop infrastructure market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the virtual desktop infrastructure market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market vendors
|
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
182
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.39%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 6,045.55 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.31
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Atlantis Computing Holding LLC, Centerm Information Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., dinCloud Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., IGEL, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Parallels International GmbH, Progress Software Corp., Red Hat Inc., Stratodesk Corp., and Intel Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global virtual desktop infrastructure market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global virtual desktop infrastructure market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based VDI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Cloud-based VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cloud-based VDI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 8.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on New software licenses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on New software licenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on New software licenses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 120: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 129: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.4 Atlantis Computing Holding LLC
- Exhibit 136: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Atlantis Computing Holding LLC - Key offerings
- 13.5 Centerm Information Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Centerm Information Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.7 Citrix Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.8 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.9 dinCloud Inc.
- Exhibit 156: dinCloud Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: dinCloud Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: dinCloud Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.10 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 164: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 13.12 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 169: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 172: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 13.13 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 174: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 177: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.14 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 179: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 182: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.15 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 184: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 185: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 186: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 187: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 188: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.16 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 189: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 190: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 191: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 192: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 193: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.17 Red Hat Inc.
- Exhibit 194: Red Hat Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 195: Red Hat Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 196: Red Hat Inc. - Key offerings
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 197: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 198: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 199: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 200: Research methodology
- Exhibit 201: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 202: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 203: List of abbreviations
