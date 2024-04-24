VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS® EXPANDS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH IHOP®

The collaboration adds two new brands and expands to 1700 digital storefronts, in locations across the country

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the platform for adding revenue to restaurants, is thrilled to expand its collaboration with IHOP, as a provider of virtual brands for the iconic restaurant chain. This expansion allows three of VDC's top brands to be available for delivery from IHOP restaurants nationwide, attracting new and existing guests.

The collaboration introduces two new brands, NASCAR Refuel Tenders & Burgers, developed in collaboration with the popular American auto racing company, NASCAR, and MLB Ballpark Bites Presented by Mastercard, created in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), and expands on the popular virtual brand, Pardon My Cheesesteak, one of VDC's most successful brands to date. Each virtual brand offers its own lineup of mouthwatering, freshly made menu items, from tasty Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteaks and loaded fries to modern takes on concession stand favorites found at NASCAR and MLB events. These virtual dining brands are now available for delivery from various IHOP locations across the country, with plans for additional locations through the remainder of 2024.

"We are thrilled to join forces with IHOP, as this presents an incredible opportunity to expand VDC's presence and serve our brands to new guests across the country," said VDC Co-Founder, Robbie Earl. "This embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional food and experiences across the country with top restaurant chains."

Demonstrating the powerful impact of this relationship, VDC and IHOP have successfully secured placement of the three brands in more than 1,000 IHOP restaurants nationwide. As of Q1 2024, Pardon My Cheesesteak is being served at over 900 IHOP locations, while NASCAR Refuel Tender & Burgers are currently served in over 400 locations, with an additional 130 locations slated for the near future. Looking ahead, VDC and IHOP are committed to further innovation.

"Our off-premise channels continue to deliver incremental sales and profits to our franchisees and the IHOP brand. Our work with VDC and the three brands we're implementing will be a growth driver for our restaurants, specifically as we look at non-peak hours during lunch, dinner and late night," said Jay Johns, President of IHOP. "These new brands are relevant for today's consumer and perfect for our existing equipment and capabilities in our restaurants nationwide."

Pardon My Cheesesteak, NASCAR Refuel Tenders & Burgers and MLB Ballpark Bites Presented by Mastercard are now available for delivery in select cities nationwide, with additional locations slated for the near future. Fans and guests can place their orders online at joinvdc.com/brands. For more information, follow Pardon My Cheesesteak on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook; NASCAR Refuel Tenders & Burgers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and MLB Ballpark Bites Presented by Mastercard on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS

Virtual Dining Concepts is the creator of virtual restaurant brands poised to expand the revenue of independent kitchens. The delivery-only infrastructure, exclusive online platform (with third-party delivery interface), and marketing strategy services guide existing restaurant operators from set-up to inception. Virtual Dining Concepts offers celebrity and non-celebrity-backed brands with menus deriving from diverse cuisines. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 65 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, lunch and dinner. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of September 30, 2023, there are 1,794 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and 13 countries outside the United States. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

SOURCE Virtual Dining Concepts