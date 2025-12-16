Virtual Eating Disorder Specialists at Earth's Edge Wellness Report 90% Success Rate With Fully Virtual, Customized Eating Disorder Treatment Program

Earth's Edge Wellness reports a 90% success rate in its individualized, fully virtual eating disorder treatment program, with most clients showing measurable improvements by week two. Backed by 47+ years of cumulative experience, the practice's senior-level specialists deliver care that far outperforms traditional residential and PHP outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Edge Wellness, a national leader in personalized, one-on-one virtual eating disorder treatment, has released updated clinical outcomes demonstrating a 90% success rate among clients who follow its program. Success is defined as client-reported improvements rated 4–5 on a validated 5-point Likert-style scale, with the majority of changes appearing by week two. These results dramatically exceed the 27% average success rate commonly associated with residential, PHP, and IOP settings.

These data further show that Earth's Edge Wellness clients experience:

Marked improvements in eating stability within approximately three weeks , including in severe restriction cases typically treated in PHP or RTC environments

, including in severe restriction cases typically treated in PHP or RTC environments 70–100% reduction in binge episodes within two to three weeks

Noticeable return of motivation, vitality, and passion for life within three to four weeks

Sustained benefits at 6- and 18-month follow-ups among clients who continue practicing core skills and life-direction strategies learned in treatment

Unlike standardized or group-based programs, Earth's Edge Wellness uses a fully curated model that builds treatment around each client's coping strategies — working with existing patterns rather than fighting them — while addressing the underlying drivers of resistance instead of focusing solely on behavioral compliance. This unique approach is intentionally designed for individuals who have struggled in traditional therapy, IOP, PHP, or residential programs.

"All of our practitioners are specialists with at least 10 years of experience, and each client receives a hand-selected treatment team that matches their needs," said Yoni Banayan, Founder of Earth's Edge Wellness. "We consistently see meaningful, rapid, and sustainable improvements because our work goes far deeper than symptom reduction. Our emphasis is on life-direction transformation — giving people the courage to live a truly rich and beautiful life, no matter what the past may have been and no matter how deep or complex their pain is."

Personalized programs may include:

One-on-one therapy

Nutrition coaching

Meal support

Yoga

Breathwork

Meditation

Energy work

Family and relational guidance

Clients typically receive 5 to 90 hours of specialized care per month, provided entirely by senior-level practitioners — never groups, never junior clinicians, and never one-size-fits-all protocols. This high-touch virtual format allows clients to maintain work, family life, and personal stability while receiving deeply individualized support from home.

"The experience we offer honors the biological, emotional, relational, and energetic dimensions of healing," Banayan added. "When clients feel understood and supported at all levels, they are able to make changes that last."

Earth's Edge Wellness continues to expand its clinical offerings, research efforts, and long-term support models, setting a new benchmark for virtual eating disorder recovery.

About Earth's Edge Wellness

Earth's Edge Wellness is a progressive mental health and wellness center dedicated to healing at the biological, emotional, relational, and energetic levels. Founded by Yoni Banayan, the practice blends clinical psychology, somatic healing, breathwork, nutritional counseling, and nutrigenomic insights to craft highly personalized treatment plans. With offices in Laguna Beach, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Brooklyn, New York, Earth's Edge Wellness serves clients locally and virtually nationwide.

