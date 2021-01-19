Virtual Education or Homeschooling-Which Is More Beneficial?

GRAY, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study ( NCBI ), close to 90 percent of the world's student population has had their learning experience disrupted by new policies put into place as a result of the recent pandemic. Many parents fear that virtual learning will become a permanent fixture due to the instability of in-person instruction, and they don't feel prepared. One of the greatest concerns among these parents is the fear that their children will not cooperate when the parents try to enforce a schoolwork schedule ordered by the district—and it is not necessarily their fault. In an era where the youth often determine the culture, more so than at any time in the world's history, many parents struggle to find the needed respect to lead, guide, and instruct their children.

Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine understands that there can be a struggle and offers a solution through the curriculum platform SchoolhouseTeachers.com . "Parents are able to find freedom with our homeschooling platform because they are not trying to push their kids to complete school work on someone else's schedule, using a curriculum that may not be tailored for at-home instruction. They are able to use our courses in a way that fits their needs and schedules." Much of the power struggle is removed when the parent sets the course of their child's education rather than trying to meet the needs of teachers who are working with dozens of students at a time. In an age where children and teens are taught more by their peers than their parents by default, when parents take back the reins of their children's education, they also have an opportunity to instill discipline and character into their children's lives, since they will have more time together.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com is a curriculum platform that parents can confidently use to teach their children in Pre-K through grade twelve on their own schedule. They are able to choose from a wide variety of core classes (science, math, history, etc.). They are not locked into one particular history course for each grade but can choose the one that fits their children's learning style or interests. Dozens of quality electives are also available to choose from, including music courses, art classes, and computer courses. The new semester rates are discounted until the end of January through the "Fresh Start" sale. Details can be found at SchoolhouseTeachers.com .

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of eBooks and planning support tools for homeschooling families, worldwide. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 self-paced, online courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

