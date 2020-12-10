Virtual English Tutor Buddy.ai Announces First Results from its Launch in Turkey

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddy.ai ( https://buddy.ai ) is a voice-based AI English tutor for kids. It helps children aged 4 to 10 practice their spoken English by conversing with a virtual AI-powered cartoon character — Buddy-the-robot. Since its launch in Turkey in September 2020, the Buddy.ai app has been downloaded there over 400 thousand times and has quickly ascended to the Top-3 spots in both Kids and Education categories in the Turkish App Store and Google Play.

Practice spoken English with Buddy.ai Hello! I'm Buddy, virtual English tutor for kids

"We are very happy to see that Turkish children and their parents appreciate Buddy.ai's unique combination of game-based learning, voice-first interface, and its AI-powered speech and adaptive learning technology" says Dmitry Stavisky, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the California-based Buddy.ai. "Kids love playing with Buddy-the-robot, and parents value unlimited English speaking practice that their children get from this playtime."

There are more than 10 million children in Turkey who are actively learning English as a foreign language, but the vast majority of these kids can't reach fluency because they simply don't get enough practice actually speaking English. That's no surprise: private lessons are too expensive, and there are not enough qualified, experienced English teachers around to fill the need.

Buddy.ai provides an affordable solution to this problem by leveraging Buddy's engaging lessons to create spoken English practice that kids see as a game. Kids learn as they play, while parents know their kids are learning from a capable virtual tutor. Since Buddy's focus is on spoken English, vocabulary and dialogues are at the heart of the app's curriculum. Buddy uses Game-Based Learning techniques that are effective for educating the true "digital natives" of Generation Alpha.

While this year wasn't easy for anyone, Buddy.ai has had a productive 2020, as Buddy.ai's technology and approach were recognized by experts and investors throughout the year After receiving a one million dollar investment from VC firm LETA Capital at the start of 2020, Buddy.ai was launched in Latin American markets in July 2020, which was followed by a successful launch in Turkey in September 2020.

Buddy.ai also received the 2020 Global EdTech Startups Award (GESAwards) for Innovation in London, as well as the South Summit 2020 Startup Competition Award in Education and EnlightED Award in Madrid.

"Buddy.ai is pioneering the use of virtual tutors in foreign language education. Virtual tutors are the emerging technology that will reshape the global multi-trillion dollar education industry" adds Dmitry Stavisky.

About Buddy.ai

Buddy.ai (https://buddy.ai) is the developer of a voice-based AI English tutor for kids. The mobile app developed by the company helps children practice their spoken English by conversing with a virtual AI-powered cartoon character — Buddy the robot. With its engaging virtual character, speech technology, and adaptive learning, Buddy is making speaking practice affordable for 500 million children around the globe by automating the mundane 80% of tutoring work at 2% of the cost. This enables teachers and parents to give kids unlimited speaking practice, essential for mastering English. The company is based in San Francisco, backed by venture capital, and has a global audience of over 30 thousand paying students.

https://buddy.ai

Media Contact:

Dmitry Stavisky

Buddy.ai co-founder & COO

(650) 880-6627

[email protected]

SOURCE Buddy.ai