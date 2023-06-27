Virtual Event Celebrates Launch of New Resource Highlighting the Impacts of Incarceration

The Pathfinder Network will launch a video library sharing the stories, experiences, wisdom and resilience of individuals impacted by incarceration launches this week, aiming to educate, empower, and create meaningful change.

WHAT: Virtual launch event for Impacts of Incarceration, a free video library featuring interviewees including individuals who grew up with an incarcerated loved one, those who have been incarcerated, and those working with individuals and families impacted by incarceration. Library topic areas include:

Who does incarceration impact? This trailer for the Impacts of Incarceration video library highlights the perspectives of people whose lives have been changed by the criminal legal system.

Healing and Support - The trauma of incarceration often makes us feel isolated. Creating community helps us to understand we're not alone.

Anger - Loss as a result of incarceration often induces anger, sometimes expressed outwardly, often inwardly.

Stigma and Shame – Stigma results from a lack of understanding and fear. Connecting with truth tellers can liberate us.

Trust - The trauma of incarceration often destroys trust—in ourselves, in others, and in the world.

Relationships with Family and Friends - When a loved one is incarcerated, friendships and family connections can shatter and are challenging to rebuild.

Experiences in School - When teachers, administrators, and peers have limited understanding of the criminal justice system, school can feel like an obstacle course.

Therapy and Counseling – Good therapists, counselors and trained practitioners can help us to feel safe, understood, and heard and to recognize our strengths.

Sharing Our Stories - When we share our story—in any form—we discover the ways we are connected to each other, more alike than different.

Prison Visiting - Visiting a loved one in prison poses an array of obstacles and challenges that, while offering opportunities for staying connected also requires strength and stamina.

This virtual launch event will feature a community conversation with some of the video library interviewees, as well as a preview of the library and resources connected to the library, and words from Leticia Longoria-Navarro (Executive Director, The Pathfinder Network), Amy Friedman (Executive Producer, Impacts of Incarceration), and Andy Langdon (Director/Producer, Good Pictures). Members of our community will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear from interviewees about their experience participating in the project.

WHO: Members of the press, advocates, and community members are invited to join Pathfinder Network and Good Pictures in celebrating the launch of Impacts of Incarceration.

WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Register online at bit.ly/impactslaunch

ABOUT THE LIBRARY: Impacts of Incarceration is a free virtual resource developed by The Pathfinder Network in collaboration with Good Pictures and Amy Friedman. The purpose of the library is to offer education and support to people impacted by incarceration in any way. It was designed to educate, empower, and create meaningful change by sharing the stories, experiences, wisdom and resilience of individuals impacted by incarceration.

The video library is the first release from The PATHfinder Club publishing program. The PATHfinder Club is an arts-based support club for youth impacted by incarceration. The library is available, free of charge, to anyone seeking support, connection, guidance, and wisdom.

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c)(3) social service agency celebrating its 30th year, with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities. The Pathfinder Network meets people- individuals, youth and families- right where they are, with evidence-based and responsive services and support, at every step of the criminal justice system and beyond.

