Virtual Event Platform, WeInvite, Launches Free 'Virtual Party - Video Conferencing' Platform for All

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInvite, the Event Management Platform out of Michigan, has launched a new "Virtual Party" technology, WeInvite MeetTM. Registered users can plan their own Virtual Parties with video conferencing that is, by customizing an e-Invitation on the platform, uploading their invitees, and sending out invitations.

The new service was introduced in June 2020 and has been bringing friends and families together over the internet during these quarantine times locally and globally. Best of all, WeInvite Meet is free to use. You can create custom digital invitations, manage RSVPs, plan an event easily via mobile app or web browser.

The platform was initially built to enable registered users to plan an event, find a venue, order food and services, customize and send invitations, and pay one bill. Since the introduction of the coronavirus, many venues, entertainers, and food providers are providing limited services or no services at all. "We wanted to find a way to still enable users to have a party without paying any excessive fees," said Chief Product Officer, Nandini Varchasvi, "Our platform was built to help party and event planners, as well as individuals, with efficiencies in their party managing efforts. We thought WeInvite Meet would be a great way for people to stay touch and help enable them to have parties in a virtual setting."

The WeInvite platform is available in mobile app stores on Apple and Android and also in your browser at www.weinvite.com.

The WeInvite Meet solution works for a few friends or family members getting together or up to 75 participants for a conference worldwide. This is a great way for family, friends, or colleagues to stay in touch while staying remote. Registered users can place a personal touch to the party through their customized invitations, using images and textual content. Attendee contact information can be easily loaded through the mobile app or browser from phone, laptop, or their Google Gmail account.

Service providers such as venues, restaurants and caterers, entertainers, and any other service that supports events or parties can subscribe to WeInvite and have their services listed for local planners when creating an event. The platform notifies each selected service provider of a pending order, providing the date, time, and specifics, and will pay them once the order is completed.

WeInvite with WeInvite Meet is a product of WeInvite, LLC, a subsidiary of V2Soft, Inc. V2Soft is a technology company providing technology solutions, product development and consulting. For more information on V2Soft, Inc, please visit www.v2soft.com or contact us at [email protected]. V2Soft is an NMSDC certified MBE company. Both companies are headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Media Contact: Ray Drzala, [email protected] or (248) 904-1717

