Virtual Events Could Be Hurting Your Brand, According to New Study From Airmeet

Top CMOs say virtual events will increase in volume with 77% reporting virtual events are now a permanent element of their organization's event mix, but leaders are struggling to make them unique

In 2022, only 23% of event attendees consider virtual events unique, with 33% considering them to be engaging; Talent and technology are the top barriers to virtual event success and technology partners are needed to help fill gaps to differentiate and diversify

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmeet, the number one virtual and hybrid event platform, today released a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Airmeet titled "The Right Virtual Event for the Right Audience is a Catalyst for Growth." The study finds that, when not executed correctly, virtual events can harm a brand's ability to connect with target audiences. The study dives into key aspects that make up an organization's event mix and sheds light on the importance of having the right people, partners and technology in place.

The study, a survey of 165 virtual events decision-makers, CEOs, and marketing executives across North America, examines how these leaders view their organizations' virtual events strategies, goals, and challenges. Overall, the biggest challenges for event organizers are creating unique events and differentiating from competitors, understanding a customer's journey, lack of talent and technology. Without these event challenges addressed, the ability to demonstrate event ROI is weakened yet remains essential, given current economic conditions.

Over 80% of event decision-makers are planning either the same or more virtual events during the next 12 months as they did last year, while 77% said virtual events are now a permanent fixture of their organization's event mix. Yet, under a quarter of attendees find virtual conferences unique or personalized, which is found to negatively impact a brand's reputation, its ability to maintain or increase future attendance and prevent it from gaining any success virtual events can bring when done correctly.

The global pandemic accelerated the necessity to transform how businesses connect with customers in a more "human way" and still meet key business objectives. It is why Airmeet offers unlimited event hosting of any size – solidifying the importance of an attendee-first, purpose-built mission. Airmeet is the only platform to do so.

Additional findings include:

64% are seeking of organizations are seeking technology partners to fill the critical need for more effective measurement

Virtual event staff shortages remain one of the top pre-event challenges and 74% of respondents are currently looking to obtain talent with the right skills

"Digital engagements are now a permanent part of how people do business, socialize, and network. Events play a key role in a customer's journey. When paired with the right experience at the right time, events can turn undecided buyers into customers," says Mark Kilens, Chief Marketing Officer at Airmeet.

Virtual events are most successful when the right type of event is offered to the right audience at the right phase of the customer journey.

The study came after Airmeet released its new Event Experience Cloud (EXC). The EXC includes four all-new products — AirStudio, AX360, AirControl, and AirIntel — and is a much-needed answer to the stagnant event landscape. Each product is designed to help B2B marketers, Event Marketing leaders, and HR leaders host the kind of event experiences everyone deserves.

For additional information, please visit:

https://www.airmeet.com/hub/ebook/the-right-virtual-event-for-the-right-audience-is-a-catalyst-for-growth/

ABOUT AIRMEET

Airmeet is the world's first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500 organizations use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet's platform supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Founded in 2019, by IIT alumni and ex-Common Floor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh, and Vinay Kumar Jasti. Airmeet is a 290-person remote-first team based out of six countries and has raised a total of USD $50 million in venture capital.

