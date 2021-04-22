Virtual Events Market to Reach USD 269.20 billion, Registering at a CAGR of Almost 33% During 2021-2025|Technavio
The virtual events market is expected to grow by USD 269.20 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period.
The rise in the number of corporate events is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as the emerging threats from open-source virtual events solutions may impede the market growth.
Virtual Events Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the UC&C technology segment saw maximum growth in 2020. It offers various benefits such as improved employee productivity, enhanced communication among employees across the globe, increased use of collaboration tools and software, better optimization of business processes, faster decision-making capabilities, and increased availability of employees. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Virtual Events Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 29% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events will increase the virtual events market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The US is a key market for virtual events in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Adobe Inc.
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Aventri Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cvent Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Ungerboeck
- Zoom Video Communications Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025.
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations).
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Adobe Inc.
Avaya Holdings Corp.
Aventri Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Cvent Inc.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Ungerboeck
Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
