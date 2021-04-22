Virtual Events Market to Reach USD 269.20 billion, Registering at a CAGR of Almost 33% During 2021-2025|Technavio

For More Detailed Analysis,

The rise in the number of corporate events is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as the emerging threats from open-source virtual events solutions may impede the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/virtual-events-market-industry-analysis

Virtual Events Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the UC&C technology segment saw maximum growth in 2020. It offers various benefits such as improved employee productivity, enhanced communication among employees across the globe, increased use of collaboration tools and software, better optimization of business processes, faster decision-making capabilities, and increased availability of employees. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Virtual Events Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 29% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events will increase the virtual events market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The US is a key market for virtual events in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Adobe Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Aventri Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cvent Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ungerboeck

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

