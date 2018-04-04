Virtual Evolved Packet Core Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Overview

The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report provides analysis of the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.







The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the virtual evolved packet core market growth over the forecast period.It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale.



Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include - The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Overview

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for vEPC during the forecast period.



Porter's Five Forces model for the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Taxonomy

The report segments the market on the basis of component, deployment, end user, application and region.The component segment includes solutions and services.



Services segment is further segmented into training and maintenance, installation, consulting, and others.End user segment includes telecom operators and enterprises.



Application segment includes LTE, IoT & M2M, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA and MPN & MVNO.



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks and ng4T GmbH are some of the major players operating within the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly deploying virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) to improve the network architecture and meet the growing customer demands for high speed data. Also, market players are establishing partnerships to deploy vEPC on large scale across the world in order to assist the telecom operators to cope with the traffic growth in an economical way.



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Component

Solution

Services

Maintenance

Installation

Consulting

Others



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By End User

Telecom Operators

Enterprises



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Application

LTE

IoT & M2M

Volte & VoWiFi

BWA

MPN & MVNO



Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



