Virtual Festival- Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Announces Movie Lineup Festival Opens October 23 through November 6, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) opens Oct 23 and tickets to an impressive slate of SVJFF films are now available at www.svjff.org. The 31st Annual Festival season runs through Nov 6, 2022.

"This year's Festival will be streaming 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view all the 30 films virtually from the safety and comfort of their homes." said Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director.

In addition, there will be a number of post-film Zoom video conference discussions with directors and other film talent. Information and play dates are available on the Festival website, www.svjff.org.

All movies and discussions will be available for unlimited viewing for 72 hours from the first screening.

Opening Night is Sunday, October 23 and will feature the great documentary movie "Fiddler's Journey To The Big Screen". After the movie, there is an extra-special interview with the three actresses who played Tevye's daughters in the 1971 movie, "Fiddler On The Roof". The actresses - Rosalind Harris, Neva Small and Michele Marsh – will be joined by the documentary's director, Daniel Raim.

Closing Night is Sunday, November 6 and will feature two movies: "What If? Ehud Barak on War and Peace", AS WELL AS "NEIGHBOURS". Following the "War and Peace" film, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak will be interviewed by Abraham Sofaer. "Neighbours" won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto Jewish Film Festival and was the Opening Night movie at the New York Jewish Film Festival. After this film, enjoy a discussion with Director Mano Khalil.

Following the film "Bully, Coward, Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn" the audience will hear directly from director Ivy Meeropol, and her father, Michael Meeropol, the granddaughter and son, respectively, of the late Julius and Ethel Rosenberg who were convicted for espionage in 1951 and executed in 1953.

Additional Highlighted Interviews:

Guri Alfi, director and actor in "The New Jew" and "The Other Story"

Jonathan Gruber, director of "Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin"

Becky Tahel, director of "American Birthright"

Anna Somershaf, director of "Woman of Valor" and the subject of the movie Esti Shoshan

Tribute to the Talent of Israeli Actress Ronit Elkabetz with a movie about her life Black Notebooks (Ronit)

The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival's mission is to "showcase Jewish culture, traditions and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society and global issues." The SVJFF plans to be back in theaters when it is safe to do so.

Anyone in California will be able to view the films.

For ticket and Patron Donor information, see the Festival website www.svjff.org.

Following is a complete list of the 2022 SVJFF films including the beginning viewing dates and start times. Detailed descriptions are available via the www.svjff.org web site.

Each film will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting from the film's scheduled start time.

Day Date Time Title Sunday 23-Oct 6:00 PM Fiddler's Journey To The Big Screen Monday 24-Oct 6:00 PM Our (Almost Completely True) Story Monday 24-Oct 8:30 PM The Fourth Window Tuesday 25-Oct 6:00 PM Plan A Tuesday 25-Oct 8:30 PM Grossman Wednesday 26-Oct 6:00 PM Black Notebooks (Ronit only) Tribute to Ronit Alkabetz Wednesday 26-Oct 8:30 PM Charlotte Thursday 27-Oct 6:00 PM Betrayed Thursday 27-Oct 8:30 PM Woman of Valor Friday 28-Oct 1:00 PM The New Jew Series Friday 28-Oct 3:00 PM Tango Shalom Saturday 29-Oct 6:00 PM Perfect Strangers Saturday 29-Oct 8:30 PM Love and Mazel Tov Sunday 30-Oct 1:00 PM The Raft- Family Movie Sunday 30-Oct 4:00 PM Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin - Centerpiece Sunday 30-Oct 6:30 PM Wet Dog Monday 31-Oct 6:00 PM Persian Lessons Monday 31-Oct 8:30 PM Queen Shoshana Tuesday 1-Nov 6:00 PM Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn Tuesday 1-Nov 8:30 PM Greener Pastures Wednesday 2-Nov 6:00 PM Adventures of a Mathematician Wednesday 2-Nov 8:30 PM One More Story Thursday 3-Nov 6:00 PM Rose Thursday 3-Nov 8:30 PM The Levy's of Monticello Friday 4-Nov 1:00 PM More Than I Deserve Friday 4-Nov 3:00 PM American Birthright Saturday 5-Nov 6:00 PM The Pianist from Ramallah Saturday 5-Nov 8:30 PM Tiger Within Sunday 6-Nov 4:00 PM What If? Ehud Barak on War and Peace Sunday 6-Nov 6:30 PM Neighbours

