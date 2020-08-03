Virtual field days provide farmers with in-season agronomic advice

Hosted by local Golden Harvest agronomists, the Golden Harvest Virtual Field Days will be hourlong, virtual meetings Rooted in Genetics, Agronomy & Service SM . Attendees will hear about agronomic topics, such as nutrient management and fungicide applications, as well as new Golden Harvest ® corn and soybean products for the year ahead. The meetings will be interactive with opportunities for farmers to ask agronomists questions and receive real-time, actionable guidance.

"It is vital for farmers to have access to timely agronomic advice throughout the season," said Andy Heggenstaller, Syngenta Seeds head of agronomy. "While gatherings this year may look different from previous seasons, virtual meetings provide an opportunity to connect farmers with their local agronomists and deliver critical information to maximize yield potential."

The events will be customized for local regions spanning the Corn Belt and offered at both morning and evening times to provide options for farmers to join at their convenience. Following a series of local events, the Golden Harvest Virtual Field Days will culminate with a national event. Media are welcome to register for the virtual events.

To view a full schedule of virtual meetings and register to attend, visit www.GoldenHarvestFieldDays.com.

Upcoming events:

Aug. 4 at 8:00 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Andrew Rupe for Wisconsin farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Andrew Rupe for farmers Aug. 6 at 7:00 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest agronomists Mitchell Montgomery and Ron Beyer for northwestern Iowa farmers

– Hosted by agronomists and for northwestern farmers Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Steve Heinemann for northeastern Nebraska farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Steve Heinemann for northeastern farmers Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Spencer McIntosh for eastern Kansas and western Missouri farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Spencer McIntosh for eastern and western farmers Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Charles Scovill for Michigan farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Charles Scovill for farmers Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Adam Mayer for southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Adam Mayer for southeastern and northeastern farmers Aug. 20 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Nate Prater for southeastern Illinois and southwestern Indiana farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Nate Prater for southeastern and southwestern farmers Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Bob Lawless for central Illinois farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Bob Lawless for central farmers Aug. 25 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Wayde Looker for Ohio farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Wayde Looker for farmers Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Roger Plooster for southern Minnesota farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Roger Plooster for southern farmers Aug. 27 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Rich Lee for eastern Iowa farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Rich Lee for eastern farmers Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Stephanie Smith for Indiana farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Stephanie Smith for farmers Sept. 1 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Josh Lamecker for central Minnesota farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Josh Lamecker for central farmers Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Tom Schmit for South Dakota farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Tom Schmit for farmers Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Adam Aarestad for North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota farmers

– Hosted by Golden Harvest Agronomist Adam Aarestad for and northwestern farmers Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Central – Hosted by Golden Harvest agronomists Brian Banks and Blake Mumm for southeastern Nebraska farmers

– Hosted by agronomists and for southeastern farmers Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Central – National event hosted by Syngenta Seeds Head of Agronomy Andy Heggenstaller for all U.S. corn and soybean farmers

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who deliver high-yielding seed options combined with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

