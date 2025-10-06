Virtual Field Launches DICOM 360 Sync; Transforming Eye Exam Workflows with Instant, Automatic, Error-Free Interoperability

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Field, the inventor of virtual reality visual field (VRVF) technology in modern eye care, announced the launch of DICOM 360 Sync, a next-generation connectivity hub that delivers instant, automatic, error-free data exchange from patient setup to report sync to in-chart attachment. DICOM 360 Sync eliminates wasted time, reduces human error, and elevates patient care — redefining how modern practices connect diagnostics with medical records.

Virtual Field introduces DICOM 360 Sync, the first automatic, realtime, bi-directional DICOM integration included with the Pro plan — delivering zero-touch workflows, instant report syncing, and error-free interoperability for eye care practices. Virtual Field introduces DICOM 360 Sync, the first automatic, realtime, bi-directional DICOM integration included with the Pro plan — delivering zero-touch workflows, instant report syncing, and error-free interoperability for eye care practices.

While other vendors sell clunky integrations as expensive add-ons, Virtual Field is the first in a new breed of diagnostic software to include true realtime, bi-directional DICOM automation with its Pro package.

"For too long, providers have been bogged down by manual uploads and fragmented workflows," said Jeremy Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Field. "Connectivity shouldn't be a luxury. Eye care clinics deserve technology that just works — instantly, securely, and without excessive costs. With DICOM 360 Sync, we're giving our customers automation that competitors charge extra for, and setting a new bar for what eye care technology should deliver — instant, automatic, and error-free performance that practices can rely on every day. This reflects our deep commitment to leading the charge toward a more connected, modern standard for the entire industry."

A Track Record of Innovation

Virtual Field isn't new to innovation — it's in the company's DNA. From being the first to deliver portable, affordable visual field testing to continuously expanding diagnostic capabilities and automating complex workflows, Virtual Field has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in eye care.

With every release, the company has aimed higher:

Making advanced testing more accessible and affordable

Enhancing clinical quality and reliability

Driving efficiency through automation and seamless integration

This relentless focus has made Virtual Field the leader in the space, with over 4 million exams run on its platform — over 1 million in the last 6 months alone. The scale, and the speed of growth, underscore how rapidly practices are modernizing with Virtual Field.

DICOM 360 Sync is the latest milestone in that journey — proof that Virtual Field isn't just keeping pace with industry needs, but leading the way by reimagining how modern practices deliver care.

How DICOM 360 Sync Works

DICOM 360 Sync eliminates manual bottlenecks and creates a connected, error-free experience through three core capabilities:

Realtime Modality Worklist — Instantly pulls patient data and exam orders directly from EMR/EHR, eliminating manual typing and setup delays.

— Instantly pulls patient data and exam orders directly from EMR/EHR, eliminating manual typing and setup delays. Realtime Report Sync — Automatically pushes finalized exam reports back into the EMR/EHR the moment tests are complete, giving doctors immediate access.

— Automatically pushes finalized exam reports back into the EMR/EHR the moment tests are complete, giving doctors immediate access. Realtime Match & Attach — Ensures every exam is paired with the correct patient record, eliminating misfiles and compliance risks.

Proven Outcomes in Real Clinics

Validated in practice, DICOM 360 Sync has already delivered measurable results:

Significant time savings — minutes saved per exam, freeing up staff and unlocking higher patient capacity

— minutes saved per exam, freeing up staff and unlocking higher patient capacity Workflow efficiency — no more bottlenecks; technicians focus on patients, doctors get results instantly

— no more bottlenecks; technicians focus on patients, doctors get results instantly Error-Free Interoperability — automated matching prevents misfiles, lost reports, and re-tests

— automated matching prevents misfiles, lost reports, and re-tests Better experience — reduced staff burnout, faster results, shorter patient wait times

— reduced staff burnout, faster results, shorter patient wait times Proven performance — validated in real clinics, delivering measurable gains in speed, accuracy, and throughput.

A Vision for What's Next

"Virtual Field was founded to rethink what's possible in visual testing," said Carl Block, Cofounder and VP of Engineering at Virtual Field. "We've built a legacy of being first, being best, and never settling. DICOM 360 Sync is not the end — it's the next step in our mission to transform eye care for providers and patients alike."

DICOM 360 Sync is available beginning September 22, 2025, and is included for all Virtual Field Pro customers. For more information, demos, or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Virtual Field

Virtual Field is transforming eye care with a suite of automated, connected diagnostic solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient experience. From advanced visual field testing to expanded diagnostics and seamless interoperability, Virtual Field delivers clinical-grade innovation at an accessible cost — helping practices modernize workflows and focus on better care.

For more information, visit www.virtualfield.io .

Media Contact:

Sarah Kersting-Herbert

VP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Field