Virtual Filmmaking Workshop Offers Aspiring Creators a Blueprint for Producing Films With Minimal Resources

Six-week crash course equips emerging filmmakers with tools, strategies, and on-set experience using minimal resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Noir Inc., a nonprofit arts organization that strives to close the opportunity gap for artists, whose talent is historically underrepresented, is holding a hybrid workshop (virtual and in-person) for aspiring artists. Filmmaking Hustle 101 is an educational Crash Course in Making Movies on a Budget. This content series equips aspiring and independent filmmakers and content creators with the practical knowledge, mindset, and strategies needed to navigate today's film industry in the absence of a big budget.

Butterfly Noir Inc. Filmmaking Hustle 101 Workshop facilitator, Brandi Webb

Designed for creators at every stage, Filmmaking Hustle 101 is a fast-paced, hands-on 6-week workshop that breaks down resourceful strategies for production efficiency. Butterfly Noir welcomes aspiring filmmakers that are both NYC-based and out-of-town to their workshop. By the end of the series, all participants will leave with a sharpened concept, a solid production roadmap, and the hustle mindset to move from idea to execution. NYC-based participants will have produced content on an active film set.

Participants are only required to have internet access, a device to join workshop meetings, and a phone for filming. Filmmaking Hustle 101 begins February 3rd and culminates March 12th. The workshop will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30PM - 9:30PM EST. Aspiring filmmakers and content creators can apply for Filmmaking Hustle 101 by January 27, via this link: https://forms.gle/61MkwRF5ixdBV6J16. Selected participants will be contacted.

This workshop caters to creators who are seeking experience in filmmaking and/ or have visions that they can't figure out how to turn into reality whether it's publishing or obtaining necessary resources. "People often approach me about a story idea they have, expressing that they don't know how to turn it into a movie or that they don't know where to get the money to make it happen. I wanted these budding creators to be informed and to learn how to produce their film with little to no money" -Brandi Webb, Filmmaking Hustle 101 Workshop facilitator.

About Us

Butterfly Noir Inc.is a non-profit arts organization that strives to give underserved artists opportunities. This organization supports aspiring creators by providing them with the tools and development they need to be successful. Butterfly Noir gives participants a platform to bring their visions to life and provides a flexible schedule to participants. Educational workshops and services offered are free and low cost. To learn more visit butterflynoir.org.

Media contact: Brandi Webb

[email protected]

347-829-9262

SOURCE Butterfly Noir Inc.