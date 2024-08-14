Virtual First Care Coalition Releases Health System Maturity Model

New framework enables health systems self-assess their current state of virtual care in patient care delivery; offers tailored recommendations for improvements

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Virtual First Care (V1C) Coalition by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), a pre-competitive consortium dedicated to unlocking the true potential of V1C to improve outcomes, enhance patient access, and create the most effective care possible, released the V1C Health System Maturity Model. Accompanied by five real-world case studies, the new framework enables health systems to self-assess their current state and build strategies for leveraging virtual care in patient care delivery, focusing specifically on specialty and chronic care.

V1C provides significant value in navigating healthcare costs at a time when costs are skyrocketing. This is particularly critical when managing chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, preventing the exacerbation of conditions (e.g., post-surgery care, where remote patient monitoring (RPM) can play a crucial role), and in specialty care, where virtual care technologies are essential due to the shortage of nurses and providers.

"While some healthcare systems have recognized the opportunity to leverage V1C as part of an omnichannel strategy to achieve their strategic goals, the promise remains largely untapped" said Abby Sugg, Associate Director, DiMe. "Our vision for the future is one where V1C is synonymous with efficiency, effectiveness, and exceptional patient outcomes. These new, open-source resources will provide health systems with the necessary tools, support, and expertise to implement strategies to advance this work and improve the patient experience."

Health systems that have not yet moved toward V1C delivery need the tools and knowledge to self-assess and enhance their virtual care strategies. The V1C Health System Maturity Model enables these health systems to bridge the gap between existing practices and the effective use of virtual care technologies.

"During the pandemic, we saw health systems shift toward hybrid models to offer more virtual care services, and that trend continues to this day," said Reyann Davis, Director of Value-Based Care at Texas A&M. "This model is an incredible resource for health systems to self-identify problems suitable for V1C solutions and prepare to engage effectively to expand access to high-quality care for patients living in rural areas."

The new resource is comprised of three components:

The Virtual First Care (V1C) Health System Framework for Maturity: To help health systems, V1C providers, and payors have full visibility into the key domains that define the criteria for different phases of maturity.



The V1C Health System Maturity Model Assessment: To provide health systems with a score indicating their maturity level in V1C and readiness to adopt and implement V1C. They will also receive actionable suggestions to uplevel their V1C strategy, helping them to navigate the complexities of virtual care integration.



The Virtual First Care (V1C) Health System Checklist: Maturity Stages & Growth Opportunities: Providing health systems, V1C providers, and payors with tailored suggestions and actionable steps for progression across maturity levels and helping them unlock the full potential of their organization's digital health strategy and guide strategic decision-making.

The V1C Coalition is a community dedicated to unlocking the potential of V1C and helping health systems thrive in the era of digital healthcare. We're excited about the future of V1C and look forward to growing our coalition. Click here to learn more about V1C, join the Coalition, and view our existing open-source resources.

About the V1C Coalition: The Virtual First Care (V1C) Coalition by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) convenes V1C leaders to accelerate effective patient care, where digital interactions are key components of a patient's journey. Our members collaborate to build the tools, resources, and networks necessary to establish a viable omnichannel healthcare ecosystem — one that's optimized for the digital era with a shared mission of improving outcomes, enhancing access, and meeting patients where they are with the most effective care possible.

About the Digital Medicine Society: DiMe is a global non-profit and the professional home for digital medicine. We bring together the many, diverse perspectives essential to achieving a vision of better health powered by digital innovation. Join us to advance the safe, effective, and equitable use of digital approaches to redefine healthcare and improve lives.

