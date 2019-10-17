Virtual Health Partners™ & HealthyResponders.com (Operated by The Holdsworth Group) Partner to Offer Virtual Health App to First Responders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Health Partners, Inc. (VHP), a virtual health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with HealthyResponders.com, operated by The Holdsworth Group, an international consulting firm that provides marketing, strategic planning and executive coaching services to clients in the EMS, healthcare, and government industries. By partnering with VHP, HealthyResponders.com will offer its network of first responders—police, fire, and EMS professionals—access to VHPGOTM, VHP's proprietary virtual health app providing live, virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification support.

First responders experience a wide range of stressors that challenge their physical and emotional wellbeing, contributing to cases of PTSD/PTSI and even suicide. With access to VHPGO through Healthy Responders, first responders now have a support team of nutrition specialists, fitness instructors and lifestyle modification coaches at their fingertips. This early intervention tool helps users develop healthy habits and strategies to relieve stress by providing live and on-demand resources including one-on-one appointments with nutrition specialists, messaging with health experts, and access to a library of recipes and meal plans, fitness videos, and lifestyle modification classes.

"As a paramedic, I have witnessed the impacts of the job on friends and colleagues. I realize the need to provide our emergency service community with cost-effective, access to the health, fitness and lifestyle support they need. The goal of Healthy Responders is to improve the lives of first responders and the VHPGO platform allows responders to develop healthy habits and coping tools to improve their health and overall quality of life from the palm of their hand, on their schedule. My ultimate hope is to prevent the growing number of career ending injuries and reduce the cases of PTSD and suicide among first responders by providing earlier access to the resources they need," said Bob Holdsworth, President & Founder of The Holdsworth Group & HealthyResponders.com.

"We're excited to help a population that has been historically underserved in the health and wellness space by providing a platform that efficiently delivers support to the first responders who serve our communities—serving us all for the better in the long run," stated Jillian Bridgette Cohen, President, CEO and Co-Founder of VHP.

