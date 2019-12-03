Virtual Health Partners in Partnership with Fitness Formula Clubs Launches FFC On Demand: A Revolutionary App Offering Virtual Fitness, Nutrition and Wellness Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicagoland-based Fitness Formula Clubs (FFC) has been helping Chicagoans achieve their fitness, health and wellness goals since 1984. With 11 locations, eight within the Chicago city limits and three in the near Chicagoland suburbs, FFC is known for its hub and spoke network of locations near train, bus and subway commuter transportation centers.

"Close to Home, Close to Work" has long been the company's tagline, referencing the tried-and-true notion that convenience is key to developing and maintaining a healthy fitness regimen. In the past several years, more people are accessing health and fitness through technology. Mobile devices and apps have brought a whole new meaning to convenience.

With that in mind, and in keeping with two of the company's Core Values, Improvement and Superior Service, FFC has invested in leveraging this type of technology to create the FFC On Demand mobile and website app through our technology partner, Virtual Health Partners.

FFC On Demand allows FFC to expand its services outside the clubs' four walls to bring users exclusive access to virtual fitness, nutrition and lifestyle classes - anywhere, anytime.

The FFC On Demand Essential Package is $14.95/month and features:

Exclusive group fitness content, so that users (both members and non-members alike) can take an FFC class while on the road for work, traveling with friends or when time is just too tight to make it to the club. This ever-expanding library offers everything from HIIT and strength classes to dance and yoga classes.

Nutritional content, like recipes and meal plans, including unlimited messages with nutrition specialists.

Lifestyle content on behavior modification, mindfulness and overall wellness.

Monitoring tools where users can track food intake, diet adherence and weight loss, plus it integrates with Myzone and other popular fitness trackers.

"Our commitment is to meet the health, fitness and wellness needs of Chicago and the surrounding communities while delivering a consistent overwhelming value proposition at an ultra-convenient location," said Gale Landers, FFC Founder & CEO. "With this launch, ultra-convenience has been redefined. We are thrilled to be able to extend our service offerings with FFC On Demand."

For more information and details, or to try the FFC On Demand Essential Package at no cost for 14 days, go to ffcondemand.com .

About Fitness Formula Clubs

Established in 1984 by Founder and CEO Gale Landers, FFC owns and operates 11 upscale, mid and large size multi-use health, sports, fitness and spa centers in the Chicago area. The company provides corporate wellness programs, health insurance reimbursable nutrition therapy services, signature group fitness programs, spa treatment services, individual and group training, physical therapy and medically-based rehabilitation programs. Each Chicagoland location is dedicated to supporting the local community. FFC is recognized by the fitness industry for creating a distinct member experience delivered by its staff professionals. For more information, please visit www.ffc.com .

About Virtual Health Partners

Virtual Health Partners is an innovator in health and wellness, providing condition-specific support within a contained ecosphere of care. Through a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant platform, VHP offers clients live, virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification support—anywhere, anytime. The company's business model provides a SaaS & PaaS solution that is offered exclusively to users through a network of participating partners, including Hospital Systems, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Nutrition Supplement, Insurance and Fitness Companies.

